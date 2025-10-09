How much are Celebrity Traitors being paid and what prize will the winner get?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nineteen famous faces have descended on the Scottish Highlands to take part in the first-ever edition of Celebrity Traitors with a huge amount of charity prize money up for grabs and an appearance fee included.

The star-studded cast, which includes Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Alan Carr, Charlotte Church, Paloma Faith and Jonathan Ross, will be paid for their participation.

According to reports, the celebrities will be paid a flat fee of £40,000 for appearing in the series.

On The Rest Is Entertainment podcast in July, host Marina Hyde said: “It’s certainly interesting to compare something like Celebrity Traitors on the BBC to I’m a Celebrity on ITV.

“Although we haven’t seen the celebrity iteration yet, we know it’s going to be massive.

“Look at the calibre of the people they got. They were able to pay everybody a blanket 40k fee, right? They’re paying them a 40k fee.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

open image in gallery The Celebrity Traitors cast are set to receive a £40,000 fee ( Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire )

As for the prize money, the celebrities will be competing for up to £100,000, with the exact figure depending on how well the celebrities perform in each challenge.

Unlike the regular version, where the contestants keep the jackpot, the celebrities will give their prize winnings to a charity of their choice.

In the civilian version, a slightly higher total prize of £120,000 can be won by the contestants.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman will be back as host ( PA )

Much like the civilian version, Claudia Winkleman will once again host. Ahead of the show’s premiere, she told journalists: “You think you know these people, and then you watch them play this game, and I was awestruck by the way they played it – with empathy, with wit and with real smarts."

The full list of celebrities taking part are:

Alan Carr – Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actress

Charlotte Church – Singer/activist

Clare Balding – Broadcaster

David Olusoga – Historian and filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England rugby union player

Joe Wilkinson – Comedian

Jonathan Ross – TV Presenter

Kate Garraway – TV and radio presenter

Lucy Beaumont – Comedian

Mark Bonnar – Actor

Nick Mohammed – Actor and comedian

Niko Omilana – Online content creator

Paloma Faith – Singer/songwriter

Ruth Codd – Actress

Stephen Fry – Actor and writer

Tameka Empson – Actress and comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian

First episode of Celebrity Traitors is out now and will run for nine episodes