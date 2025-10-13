Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Carr has addressed his controversial betrayal of singer Paloma Faith on The Celebrity Traitors.

The comedian was made a traitor on the hit BBC game show and, when tasked with ousting another contestant, he opted to “murder” Faith, who is his friend in real life.

Faith has since hit out at Carr, stating: “I don’t think it was very nice”, and has even hinted her friendship with the comedian hit a rocky patch – but Carr has now poked fun at the furore.

In a video shared online, Carr was shown looking through a drinks menu before saying: “I could murder a paloma.”

He captioned the post: “Anyone thirsty? Love you @palomafaith #forgiveme.” Faith, hinting she was still frustrated by Carr’s decision, replied: “Mine’s too salty.”

Carr’s decision to “murder” Faith came after the pair’s close bond was revealed in the BBC show’s first episode. The pair arrived at the Scottish castle as friends and giggled away together throughout the early experience.

However, by the end of the debut instalment, Carr, who was chosen to be a traitor by host Claudia Winkleman, opted to eliminate Faith from the show – something the singer said she would never have done to him.

When Ed Gamble, host of after show The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, defended Carr, saying it was a difficult decision, Faith said he was giving Carr too much grace.

“I think you’re being nice,” the singer replied. “If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan’s face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice.”

She continued: “I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”

Paloma Faith and Alan Carr on ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

However, Faith claimed she had forgiven Carr, whom she called “extremely lovable”.

“I’ve spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him.”

Viewers are calling Carr’s struggles as a traitor the TV highlight of the year.

Also taking part in the series are actors Celia Imrie, Mark Bonnar, Tameka Empson and Ruth Codd, former QI host Stephen Fry, broadcasters Kate Garraway and Clare Balding, singer Charlotte Church, comedian Lucy Beaumont, rugby player Joe Marler, YouTube prankster Niko Omilana and historian David Olusoga.

Other stars include Olympic diver Tom Daley, comedian Joe Wilkinson and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

The players who survive to the end of the game have the chance of winning £100,000 for their chosen charity.