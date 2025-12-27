Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tori Spelling has canceled her appearance at a Las Vegas event to prioritize her health.

The 52-year-old actor shared a statement on Instagram Friday to announce that she’s postponing her “90s After Dark Party,” which was scheduled for this weekend. During the event, she was also set to reunite with her 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, who was co-hosting the party.

“Hey loves, this is really hard for me to share,” Spelling wrote in the message, shared in an Instagram post Friday night. “I’m sick and need to postpone our After Dark event this Sunday night in Las Vegas.”

“I’ve been counting down the days to be with you, and it truly breaks my heart to pause something I was so excited for,” she continued. “Right now, I have to listen to my body and put my health first.”

She then thanked her fans for understanding, and noted that a new date for the After Dark event was coming soon.

Tori Spelling is postponing her 90s After Dark Party due to illness ( Getty Images )

While Spelling didn’t share what her health issue was, she reiterated in the caption that she needed to “listen to my body and choose my health.”

The “90s After Dark Party” was going to be hosted by Spelling and Green and set to take place at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort. According to a description of the event, the evening was also going to “feature a DJ playing the greatest hits from the ‘90s as well as a throwback performance from 90210 alums and R and B group, Color Me Badd.”

In 90210, Spelling played Donna Martin, who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with David Silver (portrayed by Green) throughout the series. The show even ends with Donna and David getting married.

Spelling has previously spoken about her health. Last month, she told Women’s Health about her experience with the chronic inflammatory skin condition eczema. Some of her symptoms have included flare-ups on her arms, which worsen every time she scratches them.

“I'd be filming and I was scratching so badly that I had to change my wardrobe because I had scabs all over my arms that were bleeding,” she said.

“I noticed when I had flare-ups, I became really anti-social and made excuses to not go out,” the actor added. “I would be like, ‘Oh, I'm just tired, I have kids, I don't feel like going out.' But then I'd realize, no, it's more than that. So, it was wearing on me from an emotional and mental standpoint.”

She also told People in November that she homeschooled her and her ex-Dean McDermott’s 17-year-old daughter, Stella, because she was bullied for also having eczema.

“It really got bad in fifth grade, and then she missed almost her full sixth-grade year because she was so bullied and so traumatized over all of it that she didn't want to go to school,” Spelling explained. “She was terrified to go back to school because of it.”