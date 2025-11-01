Tori Spelling says daughter was homeschooled for a year because of brutal bullying over skin condition
The actor has also suffered with eczema throughout adulthood
Tori Spelling is opening up about homeschooling her daughter, Stella, after she was bullied because of her eczema.
The 52-year-old actor spoke about her daughter’s experience with the skin condition, including how she first started showing symptoms as a toddler, during a new interview. Spelling — who has experienced eczema herself — said that when Stella constantly had flare-ups, like itchy skin patches, on her face and arms, her classmates were unkind to her.
“It makes me really proud to see what you've gone through,” she told People about her now-17-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott. “Because she was bullied so bad from it. It really got bad in fifth grade, and then she missed almost her full sixth-grade year because she was so bullied and so traumatized over all of it that she didn't want to go to school.”
“We had to do homeschooling, and she was terrified to go back to school because of it,” she continued.
According to the Mayo Clinic, eczema — also known as dermatitis — can cause symptoms such as painful itching, red or swollen rashes, and dry, cracked, or scaly skin. Treatment for the condition, which isn’t contagious, can include applying a prescription-strength corticosteroid cream or using prescription-strength pills.
Spelling said her experience with eczema encouraged her to find a treatment for her daughter that would be effective.
“It was through my journey for years, not having anything, and then having to deal with Stella having it since she was a toddler, and not wanting to have her on steroid creams and just having really nothing that we could do that would ever solve the problem. Hers is constant,” the 90210 star explained.
“She would get it on her arms, on her hands, on her face. Then, she also has seborrheic dermatitis, so it's on her scalp,” she added.
Stella now uses a non-steroidal solution called Zoryve, which has helped managed her eczema.
Spelling and McDermott split in 2024 after 18 years together, citing irreconcilable differences. Along with Stella, the former couple share four other children: Liam, 18, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, six.
In an episode of her podcast released earlier this year, Spelling recalled the question from her daughter Hattie that helped inspire her decision to file for divorce.
“Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?” she recalled Hattie asking her on the misSPELLING podcast.
“It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together,” Spelling continued. “We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights.”
