Tori Spelling has revealed how her daughter helped inspire her decision to file for divorce from Dean McDermott.

Spelling and McDermott split in 2024 after 18 years together, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor reflected on the end of her marriage during Thursday’s episode of the misSPELLING podcast.

“Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?” she recalled daughter Hattie, 13, asking her.

“It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together,” Spelling continued. “We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights.”

She also explained how McDermott’s struggles with addiction played into their relationship, which their children also noticed.

Tori Spelling was married to reality star Dean McDermott for 18 years ( Getty Images )

“He was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me,” she said. “And she saw that. I didn’t like the person I was, trying to raise strong humans and just taking it and taking it.”

After filing for divorce in March 2024 and McDermott enrolling in a rehab program, Spelling came to the conclusion that she should have ended her marriage ago.

“The want of kids, just always wanting their parents together, I think kept me from making what was outwardly a better decision for them than what they saw between two partners,” she said. “That kept me in the relationship far too long, and it ultimately, I feel, did a disservice to my kids.”

On June 17, 2023 — the same day Spelling listed the date of their separation on the divorce documents — McDermott announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways in a statement that was later deleted from his Instagram.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Hours later, however, McDermott deleted the post without explanation.

The filing stated that Spelling had requested joint legal custody of their five children — Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight — but wanted sole physical custody with visitation for McDermott.