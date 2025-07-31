Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd and Julie Chrisley are making their return to reality TV after their 28-month stint in prison.

Lifetime released the trailer Thursday for the multimillionaire couple’s new program, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. In the show, Todd and Julie, who were convicted of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS in 2022, have been released from prison and returned to their family, including their children: Chase, 29, Savannah, 27, and Grayson, 19.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality also features the couple’s adopted daughter Chloe — who is the biological daughter of Todd’s estranged son, Kyle — and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley. Nanny was a fan-favorite cast member in the family’s hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, which ran from 2014 to 2023.

The trailer for the Lifetime show teases an emotional family reunion, after Todd and Julie were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump and released from prison in May. Cameras captured tearful reunions between Todd, Julie, and members of their family — including each other.

After being held at separate prisons — Julie in Tennessee and Todd in Florida — the two reunited at home.

Todd and Julie Chrisley in their new Lifetime show, 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' ( Lifetime )

Julie hugged a teary-eyed Todd and said: “Well, we survived, we survived.”

Later in the trailer, the couple hinted that they’d be speaking openly about their arrest and time in prison. “We can tell this story today, and we can be done with this part of our lives,” Julie, who almost immediately returned to her dyed-blonde hair color, said.

“I’m looking at this as me exposing the truth,” Todd added, as he and his wife were seated for a confessional interview.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy.

They were also both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Julie was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd got 12 years behind bars.

However, the pair were released in May after being pardoned by Trump.

Since leaving prison, Julie and Todd are also co-hosting a podcast, Chrisley Confessions 2.0, where they’ve shared stories about their time incarcerated. During Wednesday’s episode, Julie claimed she developed some health issues due to her stay in prison.

“I have a lung condition from being in prison,” she said. Todd chimed in and claimed her condition developed after she was surrounded by “black mold” in prison. Julie agreed, claiming she was also surrounded by “asbestos” in the prison. “You will probably notice me at certain times trying to get a breath,” she added.

Todd said they had to address the condition now because Julie had “a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist who’s going to do some tests” on her.

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will premiere its first two-hour episode September 1 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET. The next two-hour episode will air September 2 at the same time. The remaining episodes of the series will air September 9 and September 16.