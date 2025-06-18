Tina Fey shares Steve Carell’s hilarious response to news of Four Seasons renewal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tina Fey has revealed Steve Carell’s hilariously blunt, two-word response to the news that The Four Seasons was renewed for a second season.

Carell starred in the debut season of Netflix’s acclaimed adaptation of the 1981 romcom of the same name alongside Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen.

The eight-episode series, which was released last month, follows a group of three married couples, whose decades-long friendship and quarterly weekend vacations are tested after one pair gets divorced.

Weeks after its premiere, it was announced that it would be getting a second season.

In a new interview with Deadline, co-creator Fey, who also plays Kate, the wife of Forte’s Jack, recalled the cast’s excited response to the season two pickup.

Steve Carell and Tina Fey co-starred in season one of 'The Four Seasons' as Nick and Kate ( Netflix )

“We had a really funny group text chain that when we got picked up for Season 2, everyone was like, ‘Yay, hooray, blah, blah.’”

However, she remembered Carell, whose character Nick tragically dies in a car accident in the penultimate episode, offering a more frank reaction.

“Then five minutes after everything, Steve just wrote, ‘I’m dead.’”

Fey was asked about his initial reaction when he found out he was going to be killed off — ironically in the same manner as his The Morning Show character Mitch Kessler.

“I think we had all that pitched out and ready to pitch to him before he even signed on,” the 30 Rock comedian said.

“And so we pitched out the whole season to him, and he was like, ‘Oh, why does this keep happening to me?’ And so, I was like, ‘Oh no. But I was like, but I think I still want it to happen to you. Sorry.’ And of course, he had such a good time. I think we all had such a great time together.”

Addressing whether fans could expect to see Nick return in flashbacks, Fey teased: “I couldn’t possibly say. We have our format. I mean, of the many mistakes I’ve made in my career, killing him will hopefully go down as the biggest.”

Season one of The Four Seasons, now available to stream on Netflix, was a critical success.

The Independent’s Nick Hilton hailed it as a “delight, filled with some of the best comedic talent on TV,” in a four-star review.

“Just about staying the right side of low-key, and propelled along by Vivaldi’s violins, The Four Seasons is something of a delight,” he wrote. “Life – and its relationships — might eschew easy metaphors, but Fey, like Alda and Vivaldi before her, has captured the subtle changes in temperature that moderate the climate of human existence.”