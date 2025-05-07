Tina Fey reveals Four Seasons episode one Easter egg that foreshadows tragic twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tina Fey has admitted that a line in the first episode of her new Netflix series, Four Seasons, is something of an Easter egg for fans.

The comedy drama follows three couples, unglamorous middle-class lovebirds Kate and Jack (Fey, who co-created the series, and Will Forte), extravagant couple Danny and Claude (Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani), and increasingly miserable spouses Nick and Anne (Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver). Over the course of four holidays (pegged to each of the changing seasons), the group evolves.

*Warning — Major spoilers ahead for ‘The Four Seasons’*

However, in the penultimate episode of the series, viewers are dealt a shocking surprise: Carell’s Nick is killed in a car accident.

In a new video for Netflix, the cast broke down the tragic twist with Fey revealing that the rest of the actors only found out about the death during the table read for episode seven.

“Because we had all started to bond, it felt like we were losing a part of this group,” said Domingo.

Steve Carell as Nick and Kerri Kenney as Anne in ‘The Four Seasons’ ( JON PACK/Netflix Â© 2024 )

Fey and Carrell then spoke about one of the final scenes he had with Julia Lester, who plays his daughter Lila, in which the pair reconcile — but not fully.

“Steve being the super kind person that he is, I feel like, you know, your instinct in that scene was to like fully, fully heal with her and we were like, we have to stop just shy of it because it takes longer in real life,” Fey said.

“Even though I knew my character's impending demise, I couldn't allow the character to have any knowledge of that at all,” Carrell said of his performance.

“You don’t know that it’s your last crack at these things,” Fey agreed.

Later in the interview, Kenney-Silver asked Fey “an insider writer question” about a scene in episode one. The scene in question sees Nick and Anne scare the others on their driveway by pretending to be zombies as they arrive at their lake house.

Fey’s Kate jokingly shouts, “One of you is going to die,” which of course comes true later in the season.

“That’s the closest we have to an Easter egg in the whole series,” Fey replied, smiling.

“See if we had listened, maybe we would have been more careful,” Kenney-Silver joked.

In his four-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton called the show “a delight” and praised Fey’s writing.

“Just about staying the right side of low-key, and propelled along by Vivaldi’s violins, The Four Seasons is something of a delight. Life – and its relationships – might eschew easy metaphors, but Fey, like Alda and Vivaldi before her, has captured the subtle changes in temperature that moderate the climate of human existence.”