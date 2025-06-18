The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘America’s Sweethearts’ Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders get 400% raise ahead before debut of Season 2 of Netflix show
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders received a 400 percent pay raise after a unified push for fair compensation, spotlighted in Season 2 of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts.
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that now includes the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders’ paychecks.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have secured a 400 percent pay raise following a unified push for fair compensation. The moment they find out is one of the highlights of the second season of Netflix’s docuseries America’s Sweethearts, which hit the streamer on Wednesday.
The season follows key team leaders, including Jada McLean and fellow veterans, as they come together to initiate meetings with team HR and legal officials.
These sessions were not filmed, but were said to be intense. At one point, the woman considered staging a walkout, though they decided against it to avoid disappointing fans.
The first season of the docuseries exposed the financial hardships faced by the cheerleaders, who have historically been paid meager wages. Some veteran members revealed they earned about as much as a full-time Chick-fil-A employee, which would be around $37,947.
Last year, McLean told The New York Times that she earned $15 an hour and $500 per appearance during her fifth year on the team. Pay varies with experience, she claimed.
However, Season 2 ended on a high note as Cheerleader Director Kelli Finglass announced that everyone would receive a 400 percent raise.
"I love the fact that I made change for the girls that are coming up behind me, even if I'm not getting a chance to benefit,” cheerleader Armani, who retired that year, told the cameras.
Under the new contract, veteran cheerleaders could now earn over $75 an hour, McLean told the NYT. While the pay structure for game days and appearances has improved, claimed said the deal still does not include health insurance.
If the previously reported $37,949 figure is correct, a 400 percent raise would bring the new salary to roughly $151,000.
"There's a lot of cynicism around pay for NFL cheerleaders—and as it should be. They're not paid a lot. But the facts are is that they actually don't come here for the money. They come here for something that's actually bigger than that to them. They have a passion for dance,” Dallas Cowboys owner and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said on the show.
The Independent has contacted representatives for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for comment.
Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is now streaming on Netflix.
