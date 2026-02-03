Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about the lengths he was willing to go to in order to be both a host and also the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Last year, the Marty Supreme actor worked overtime at Rockefeller Plaza as he hosted the sketch comedy show and also performed Bob Dylan songs in honor of the release of his 2024 film, A Complete Unknown. However, that wasn’t the original plan.

During a Q&A session at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, Chalamet explained his press tour style and why he tries to make many public appearances in honor of his latest project.

“I really don’t look at it as promotion or marketing. I see myself as an artist expanding,” he said. “I feel like I'm expressing myself ... I feel like I’ve got the keys, I’ve got the right attitude, I’ve got the juice.”

Part of that style led to the Dune actor taking a large risk when approached by Lorne Michaels to host SNL.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet revealed in a recent Q & A session that he was originally turned down to be both the host and musical guest of ‘SNL’ before putting up ‘six figures’ of his own money ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery ‘I really don’t look at it as promotion or marketing. I see myself as an artist expanding,’ he said ( AFP/Getty )

“I spent over six figures out of my pocket to do the SNL performance,” he said. “Lorne Michaels said, ‘Hey, do you want to host SNL?’ I said, ‘Yeah, can I do the music?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m not doing it.’ He said, ‘okay, do the music.’ But I refused to take no for an answer.”

During the episode, Chalamet sang three songs, “Outlaw Blues,” “Three Angels,” and 1963's “Tomorrow Is a Long Time.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor’s six-figure sum went toward production expenses, including a band and the construction of a set.

The Little Women actor was also asked during the Q&A session about the upcoming Oscars in March and if Chalamet — who is nominated for Best Actor after taking home the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award — wants to win an Oscar this year.

“Listen, yes. But I want to give you context for that, because sometimes I feel like I’ve been misinterpreted in my quest,” Chalamet said. “All these award things, they supplement the movie. I’m not going to turn this into a monologue about the crisis of theaters and stuff, but when you go to an awards show, everyone’s participating in an advertisement for each other — in the best sense of the word.”

He added: “I don’t want it to be misinterpreted that the world is in the condition it’s in and I’m going to bed like, ‘F*** man, I need that [Oscar].’ You know, I’m living on planet Earth.”