Timothée Chalamet says he ‘spent six figures out of my pocket’ for his SNL musical performance
Last year, Chalamet fulfilled both roles as an SNL host and musical guest
Timothée Chalamet has spoken about the lengths he was willing to go to in order to be both a host and also the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
Last year, the Marty Supreme actor worked overtime at Rockefeller Plaza as he hosted the sketch comedy show and also performed Bob Dylan songs in honor of the release of his 2024 film, A Complete Unknown. However, that wasn’t the original plan.
During a Q&A session at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, Chalamet explained his press tour style and why he tries to make many public appearances in honor of his latest project.
“I really don’t look at it as promotion or marketing. I see myself as an artist expanding,” he said. “I feel like I'm expressing myself ... I feel like I’ve got the keys, I’ve got the right attitude, I’ve got the juice.”
Part of that style led to the Dune actor taking a large risk when approached by Lorne Michaels to host SNL.
“I spent over six figures out of my pocket to do the SNL performance,” he said. “Lorne Michaels said, ‘Hey, do you want to host SNL?’ I said, ‘Yeah, can I do the music?’ He’s like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’m not doing it.’ He said, ‘okay, do the music.’ But I refused to take no for an answer.”
During the episode, Chalamet sang three songs, “Outlaw Blues,” “Three Angels,” and 1963's “Tomorrow Is a Long Time.”
According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor’s six-figure sum went toward production expenses, including a band and the construction of a set.
The Little Women actor was also asked during the Q&A session about the upcoming Oscars in March and if Chalamet — who is nominated for Best Actor after taking home the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award — wants to win an Oscar this year.
“Listen, yes. But I want to give you context for that, because sometimes I feel like I’ve been misinterpreted in my quest,” Chalamet said. “All these award things, they supplement the movie. I’m not going to turn this into a monologue about the crisis of theaters and stuff, but when you go to an awards show, everyone’s participating in an advertisement for each other — in the best sense of the word.”
He added: “I don’t want it to be misinterpreted that the world is in the condition it’s in and I’m going to bed like, ‘F*** man, I need that [Oscar].’ You know, I’m living on planet Earth.”
