Thomas Skinner speaks out against backlash to first Strictly 2025 performance

Thomas Skinner has shared a lengthy statement addressing the controversy surrounding his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, in which he hit out at the media for creating a “hate frenzy” against him.

The Apprentice star made his live debut on the celebrity dancing contest on Saturday (27 September), where he danced a paso doble with professional partner Amy Dowden.

The performance received a total of 12 points from the judges, including just two points from head judge Craig Revel-Horwood. Skinner’s debut was also met with ridicule from some Strictly viewers, one of whom branded him “one of the worst dancers” they’d seen on the show.

In his post to Instagram and X/Twitter, Skinner praised his “amazing” partner Dowden while claiming he had been warned before starting Strictly that “the media was gonna go for me more than anyone”.

“The hate frenzy they’ve created towards me is insane,” he wrote. “There is hardly any truth in the majority of the articles. Now I understand why people in the public eye just say and do what they’re told… because they’ll get buried if they don’t, just like they’re trying to do to me. I will always stand up for what is right.”

He continued: “This onslaught of hate has all started since I got invited to meet JD Vance, the vice president of the USA. And for the record: I haven’t hired a bodyguard. I didn’t have a three-month affair. I haven’t defaulted on a loan. I’m not being sued by global giant Bosch for saying ‘bosh’.”

Skinner said that much of what had been reported about him had been “massively exaggerated” or written in a way to “make me look bad”.

“In fact, all I’ve ever done is put into the UK economy, employ people, support local businesses, spread positivity, work bloody hard and try to make others believe in themselves by spreading love and positivity online,” he said.

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner with his Strictly partner Amy Dowden ( Instagram/Thomas Skinner )

He said he would continue to dance “with my head held high” and was honoured to be taking part in Strictly: “I’m gonna keep on trying my best and I don’t care if people like it or not. I am proud of who I am and so grateful for all of you in my corner.”

Skinner’s participation on this year’s series is controversial in part due to his recent socialising with Vance, for which he was pictured wearing a Maga (“Make America Great Again”) cap.

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner with US vice-president JD Vance ( Thomas Skinner/X )

He also caused a stir at the Strictly Come Dancing press event at Elstree Studios when he picked up a journalist’s phone during press questions, and later left the event altogether.

Earlier this month, he admitted to cheating on his wife weeks after their wedding, calling it a “fling” that took place “the one time”. The aftermath “was a very, very dark time”, he said, adding that his wife “never deserved that, she’s such a good person, without her I wouldn’t be where I am today – she made me”.

Skinner advised anyone who has made a mistake to “be honest and own up to it”, and said “we are in an incredible place. It’s forgotten about and we’ve moved on from it now”.

In early September, BBC director general Tim Davie defended the decision to cast Skinner in the forthcoming series, telling MPs from the Culture, Media and Sport committee that the casting team chose contestants who they believe will be interesting to the audience.

Dowden has also defended him from any backlash, calling him “lovely, bubbly and full of life” and praising him for working “so hard” on his routines.

The new season of Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday (4 October) at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.