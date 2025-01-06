RuPaul breaks silence on death of Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RuPaul has spoken out regarding the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne.

On Monday (January 6) the television show host turned to Instagram to share a photo of him and James Lee Williams following their death, which was first announced on Sunday (January 5). In addition to winning the first season of Drag Race UK, they placed third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

“With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being,” RuPaul captioned the post.

The news of the 32-year-old’s death was first revealed by their publicist, Simon Jones, who shared a statement on social media.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones said. “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.”

The statement continued: “They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

Jones concluded: “We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

The Vivenne won the first season of ‘Drag Race UK’ ( Getty Images )

In a separate post, he said these were words he “never wanted to write,” adding: “No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.”

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last five years.”

Jones continued: “It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre, Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled, and thrived in. I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend, You left us way too soon.”

In addition to RuPaul, other notable figures shared tributes following The Vivienne’s death.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage said The Vivienne was a “beacon to so many” who was always laughing and would be “so missed.”

“You were a beacon to so many. I‘m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times,” Visage said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash was also among those posting messages on the official announcement, writing in an Instagram comment: “I’m so sorry I’m in total shock.”

Ariana Grande shared a tribute post from drag performer Jinkx Monsoon to her Instagram Stories along with three heart emojis.

“I don’t entirely have words,” Jinkx Monsoon wrote in her post. “She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation. I love you Viv.”

The police had also gone on to issue a statement following the drag star’s death to confirm that officers attended an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a sudden death.

“Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man, and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner,” a spokesperson told The Independent.