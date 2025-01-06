Police share update on death of RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have issued a statement following the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, aged 32.

The artist, actor and singer born James Lee Williams rose to national fame after winning the first series of Drag Race UK, and also came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The drag star died over the weekend, their publicist Simon Jones said in a statement on Sunday (5 January).

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones said.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

Cheshire Police issued an update on Monday (6 January), confirming that officers attended an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, at 12.22pm on Sunday (5 January) following reports of a sudden death.

“Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

The Vivienne died aged 32 ( Getty Images )

Ariana Grande, Michelle Visage, presenter Rylan and Tia Kofi are among the stars paying tribute.

Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted the drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

“My style is like a Scouse wife who has come into money, she moved to LA and blew it all and then she’s had to move back to Liverpool,” they once explained.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage said The Vivienne was a “beacon to so many” who was always laughing and would be “so missed”.

“You were a beacon to so many. I‘m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times,” Visage said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash was also among those posting messages on the official announcement, writing in an Instagram comment: “I’m so sorry I’m in total shock”.