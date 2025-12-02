The Traitors season four air date confirmed by the BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has announced the launch date for the next series of The Traitors – and there’s not long to wait.

Series four will begin on BBC One at 8pm on New Year’s Day, Thursday 1 January.

The second and third instalments will then be shown at 8pm on Friday 2 January and 7.45pm on Saturday 3 January, respectively. Each episode will be added to BBC iPlayer after it airs.

The next run of the hit show, which comes hot on the heels of the first celebrity edition, will see Claudia Winkleman once again oversee proceedings as 22 people head into the Scottish castle with the hope of winning up to £120,000. The contestants’ identities are being kept under wraps for now.

The Traitors: Uncloaked will also return, with the spin-off show’s first episode airing on BBC Two straight after the regular programme’s series premiere. Uncloaked, fronted by Ed Gamble, will then move over to BBC One for the remainder of the series.

The Celebrity Traitors was a huge hit for the BBC, with an average of 14.8m viewers per episode. Some 15.2m people tuned in to see Traitor Alan Carr steal the entire prize pot in the grand final last month - making it the most watched TV show of the year.

open image in gallery Carr’s stint as a Traitor went down in reality television history ( BBC )

The BBC has already confirmed a second celebrity edition is on the way - and a whole host of big names have already put themselves forward to take part.

The last regular series of The Traitors aired in January this year and saw Faithfuls Leanne and Jake walk away victorious, splitting the £94,600 prize pot.

The new series is part of the BBC’s bumper line-up for Christmas and New Year, which also includes the long-awaited second series of The Night Manager and festive specials of Amandaland, EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing.