The Traitors’ Roxy admits she was ‘shook’ after shock reveal

The Traitors contestant Roxy Wilson has expressed her profound shock at the revelation that Stephen Libby was a Traitor, admitting she was "shook" by the deception after her elimination from the BBC One show. She also voiced regret over her vote to banish fellow Faithful, James Baker.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills, Wilson confessed her disbelief regarding Libby. "I think he is now, I was honestly shook, I was just like, ‘oh, man’, this is it," she said.

"I mean, I might as well have kept the blindfold on the whole way through the game at that point, but he’s so friendly and charismatic and just lures you in, and so I was just like, ‘yeah, no, it’s never him, never him’."

The Faithful player, who was "murdered" in Thursday's episode, reflected on her misjudgment of Baker.

"Poor James, well, in my head, I was so right, and I have a habit of sticking quite strongly to my guns," Wilson explained. "So I think, yeah, in the game, it’s the game, but yeah, he was obviously not a traitor."

open image in gallery James’s fate was left hanging in the balance at the end of Thursday episode ( BBC )

Beyond the game's betrayals, Wilson also shared personal news, revealing her mother, Judy Wilson – who was also a faithful on the hit show – is "buzzing" about becoming a grandmother for the 12th time.

Wilson, who announced her own pregnancy earlier this month, added: "She’s (Judy) buzzing, I mean, she’s got 11 grandkids already, so this is the 12th, but she’s excited… So for me, it’s like the first baby, a novelty, and she’s like, ‘yeah, another one, come on’."

open image in gallery The Traitors' Roxy Wilson shows baby bump after confirming pregnancy ( Roxy Wilson )

Wilson also opened up about the "crazy" anticipation of revealing her secret family connection to fellow contestant Judy Wilson, her mother, on the hit BBC show.

The dramatic revelation came after Roxy’s “murder”, with presenter Claudia Winkleman subsequently informing the remaining players of the mother-daughter bond.

Speaking on BBC Radio London, Wilson expressed her long-held desire for the moment. "It was crazy, because I’ve been waiting so long to give them that moment," she said. "So I was like, at least I still know something they don’t know. So then to see their reactions, I think Faraaz was eating a grape and it fell out of his mouth or something. So it’s just so cool, I was like, ‘yes, I’ve at least got one over on them’, so that was good."

While Wilson admitted she was "gutted" by her mother's early departure from the game, she later found a silver lining, relieved she no longer had to worry about accidentally addressing her as "mum" in front of the cameras.