Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most game show hosts forget about the contestants once the cameras stop rolling. Not Claudia Winkleman.

Since 2023, The Traitors has become a juggernaut hit for the BBC, with four series featuring 91 contestants to date. Some of these people – including “mama dragon” Amanda Lovett, Diane Carson and Linda Rands – became household names thanks to their involvement in viral moments that had the country in a chokehold.

But regardless of where they finished in their respective series, Winkleman treats them all equally – and feels responsible for them as they get to grips with their newfound attention.

Winkleman, who is launching her own BBC chat show in March, can often be seen liking or commenting on the social media posts of former contestants, and said at a press launch for the show in 2024 that she regularly messages them to see how they’re doing.

Paul Gorton, who was a Traitor on the show’s second series, has now recalled an encounter he had with the presenter at an awards ceremony, which confirms the care she has for the show’s stars.

“Claudia came over and said, ‘How are your kids? I love them,’ and you think, ‘Oh, you’re invested in me. You’re not just a host and then you disappear,’” he told Heat.

“She’s a full-on stand-up comedian,” he continued. “She is the funniest, driest person and an extraordinary woman. I’m so glad that she is getting her own chat show off the back of it. I still think there’s so much more that people haven’t seen from her.”

When former Strictly Come Dancing host Winkleman’s chat show was announced, she said: “I can't quite believe it and I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity. I’m obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they’re letting me try.”

‘The Traitors’ host Claudia Winkleman ( BBC )

This year’s series of The Traitors arrived months after a hugely successful celebrity version of the show, won by comedian Alan Carr.

One memorable moment saw Celia Imrie, 73, accidentally break wind due to nerves, with the actor apologising and telling Winkleman: “I’m sorry, I farted – but I always own up.” The host, refusing to embarrass Imrie, immediately replied: "I know, I always own up too!”

The latest run of the civilian edition included a shock twist at the start, with the introduction of a secret Traitor, who was revealed to be Fiona. Shortly after her identity was revealed to viewers, she launched a public spat with one of her fellow Traitors, Rachel, in a move that backfired and saw her banished the following day.

The Traitors airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.