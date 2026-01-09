Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“She’s so unpredictable – I think she is very dangerous for my game.” When Rachel uttered these words about Fiona just two nights ago on The Traitors, she had no idea just how true they would become.

Viewers of the reality TV juggernaut have been left blindsided by what they’re calling the greatest episode to date after last night’s instalment (8 January) served up a showdown between the two Traitors that stunned the nation.

Season four of the UK series began last week, with a shake-up to the format: the introduction of a Secret Traitor. When the identity of this contestant was revealed as 62-year-old Welsh player Fiona after just four episodes, fans complained it had occurred prematurely – but the latest episode proved producers knew exactly what they were doing.

In episode five, Fiona publicly turned her back on fellow Traitor Rachel in a confrontation that shocked contestants and viewers alike.

The hullabaloo began when Amanda was banished after a dramatic tie-break roundtable, having confided in Rachel earlier that day that she was, in fact, a retired detective. When Rachel shared this news with the rest of the castle, Fiona immediately accused her of lying.

Gasps could be heard echoing through the kitchen when Fiona accused Rachel of being a Traitor, with their ally Stephen exclaiming: “The castle’s descended into craziness.” Roxy said she was “shooketh”, adding: “Fiona, I did not see this coming whatsoever!”

Seemingly, Fiona resented how much power Rachel was wielding among the Faithfuls, telling the cameras she didn’t feel her nemesis was a “team player” and had never defended her or Stephen.

The episode ended with a giant cliffhanger as the two came face-to-face in the turret, where they meet nightly to murder the Faithful, and fans are on tenterhooks to see how Rachel reacts to the wild betrayal.

“Should win every Oscar, Bafta and Nobel Prize,” one fan wrote, adding: “Possibly the best moment I've ever seen on television. Haven't breathed since.” Another declared it a “peak TV moment”.

Fiona turned her back on fellow Traitor Rachel in a very public forum ( BBC )

Elsewhere, it was branded a “masterpiece “ and “pure, breathless television,” with one viewer chiming in on X/Twitter: “I can’t believe what I just witnessed. What a time to be alive.”

Others said the moment would go down in reality TV history, comparing it to Big Brother’s Nasty Nick cheating scandal from the first series back in 2000.

So far, Hugo is the only Traitor to have been ousted by the Faithfuls, with Rachel, Fiona and Stephen still in the game. The latest episode also saw Maz eliminated from the show in a face-to-face murder, with Amanda the latest contestant to be banished.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Friday (9 January).