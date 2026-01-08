The Emmys to introduce a Legacy Show award this year. What exactly does it mean and what is eligible?
Television Academy said the award aims to recognize TV shows that have had a ‘profound and lasting impact’
The Emmys are introducing its first new major honor in nearly 20 years: the Legacy Award.
Announced Thursday by the Television Academy, which puts on the ceremony, the new award aims to recognize television programs that have had a “profound and lasting impact” on audiences and remain “relevant to society, culture and the industry.”
“The Legacy Award celebrates groundbreaking programming — programs that have stood the test of time delivering stories that continue to engage audiences and featuring iconic and timeless characters with multigenerational appeal,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego in a statement.
“The award allows the Academy to honor more of television’s rich history and acknowledge the storytellers whose work has resonated with viewers and continues to entertain legions of fans around the globe.”
To be eligible for the award, shows will need to have aired a minimum of 60 episodes across a minimum of five seasons and have demonstrated a continued or sustained relevance, influence or inspiration to a genre of television, an existing or new audience, or to society and culture. The award may only be bestowed on a TV show once, and franchise properties must be considered as a whole and awarded as such, a press release stated.
Based on the criteria, shows that are no longer airing but have made a significant and important impact, such as seminal series Sex and the City (1998-2004, 94 episodes) and All in the Family (1971-1979, nine seasons), are eligible for consideration, as are ongoing shows like ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy (2005-, 22 seasons) and NBC’s police procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-, 27 seasons).
Relevant candidates will be selected annually by the Governors Award committee (to be renamed the Special Awards Committee) and presented to the Board of Governors for a vote. Entries may be made by members of the Board of Governors, the Special Awards Committee or individuals who may suggest recipients in a letter to the Television Academy, the press release added.
Recipients of the Legacy Award will receive an engraved Emmy statuette that may be presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, the Emmy telecast, Televerse or the Hall of Fame ceremony.
The last time the Emmys introduced an award of this significance was in 2007, with its Television Academy Honors Award, which recognizes programming that drives positive social change.
It was not specified when the Legacy Award will be first presented, although it could begin at this year’s 2026 Emmys, scheduled to air live September 14 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
The nominations for this year’s ceremony will be announced July 8. Shows must have aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, to be eligible for consideration.
