Ten of the best TV shows from 2025 that you need to see before the year’s end

As the year draws to a close, television enthusiasts have been spoilt for choice, with a plethora of standout programmes captivating audiences and sparking widespread discussion.

For those opting for a cosy night in over battling the elements or festive crowds, it’s an opportune moment to delve into some of 2025’s most compelling offerings.

Here, in no particular order, are ten shows that truly made their mark this year:

Dept. Q

Matthew Goode has a notable history of joining successful television series mid-run, from becoming Mary’s love interest in Downton Abbey to portraying Antony Armstrong-Jones in the second season of The Crown, and even appearing in The Good Wife during its fifth season. In Dept. Q, Goode takes the lead as a curmudgeonly detective who assembles an eclectic team to tackle cold cases. This programme, based on a Danish book series, has already secured a second season and is available to stream on Netflix.

open image in gallery Matthew Goode and Alexej Manvelov in a scene from the series ‘Dept. Q.’ ( Netflix via AP )

Paradise

Sterling K. Brown stars in this gripping drama as a U.S. Secret Service agent whose world is upended when he discovers the president deceased upon arriving at work. From there, the narrative spirals into an intricate blend of sci-fi, drama, and mystery. With a second season confirmed and Shailene Woodley joining the cast, now is an ideal time to catch up on this Hulu offering.

The Pitt

Noah Wyle reclaimed his leading man status this year, once again portraying a doctor. This time, he’s not an intern but the head of a trauma centre emergency room in Pittsburgh. The Pitt garnered significant acclaim at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, securing wins for best drama series, and an acting and producing award for Wyle himself. Viewers are encouraged to watch before its second season premieres in early January on HBO Max.

open image in gallery Noah Wyle in ‘The Pitt’ ( MAX 2024 )

Love Island USA

Given that each season features an entirely new cast, the seventh instalment of Love Island USA warrants inclusion as a fresh breakout hit. This summer, the show dominated social media and office conversations, airing five nights a week. The premise sees a group of single individuals sequestered in a Fijian villa, attempting to couple up. These nascent connections are constantly jeopardised as contestants face elimination – either by their peers or public vote – and new arrivals, dubbed "bombshells," stir the pot. Mid-season, the men and women are separated for a week, introducing an entirely new cohort of contestants. It’s available on Peacock.

The Studio

Seth Rogen plays Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of a Hollywood studio. While some critics found the show overly focused on industry specifics, fans of cringe comedies such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Episodes or The Comeback will likely find it compelling. It boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Kathryn Hahn, and AP Breakthrough Entertainer Chase Sui Wonders. Real Hollywood figures like Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, and Olivia Wilde also make appearances, playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Rogen earned Emmys for acting, directing, producing, and writing on the series, with a second season currently in development for Apple TV.

open image in gallery Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn in a scene from ‘The Studio’ ( Apple TV via AP )

Adolescence

The premise of a teenage boy accused of murder is inherently disturbing, yet watching this limited series offers an experience akin to witnessing exceptional theatre or live music. This is largely due to each of its four episodes being filmed in a single, continuous shot following extensive rehearsals. The programme also introduced another AP Breakthrough Entertainer, Owen Cooper, who had no prior professional acting experience. Cooper, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty all received Emmys for their performances. Available on Netflix.

The Beast in Me

Two of contemporary television’s finest actors, Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, share the screen in The Beast in Me. Danes portrays a Pulitzer Prize-winning author grappling with severe writer’s block while working on her second book. She subsequently pivots to writing a biography of Rhys’s character, a real estate developer suspected in the disappearance of his first wife. This compelling drama can be found on Netflix.

open image in gallery Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys in ‘The Beast in Me’ ( © 2025 Netflix, Inc. )

St. Denis Medical

Although this series debuted in November 2024, its proximity to the year’s end makes it a de facto 2025 highlight. NBC’s penchant for workplace mockumentaries continues with this offering, featuring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, and David Alan Grier as staff members at an Oregon hospital. In an era where comedies often struggle to find their footing, St. Denis Medical deserved its swift renewal. Stream it on Peacock.

The Paper

The Paper faced an uphill battle as the official spin-off of The Office. While it carved out its own niche – a mockumentary about the staff of a small, struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio – the lingering presence of Dunder Mifflin proved challenging. Many viewers approached it seeking a new Michael Scott or Dwight Schrute and were left disappointed. Though The Paper may lack direct counterparts to its predecessor’s characters (save for the return of accountant Oscar Martinez), it delivers consistent running jokes and quirky personalities, making it worthy of a fair chance. After all, The Office itself wasn’t an instant hit. A second season is in the works for Peacock.

open image in gallery The cast of ‘The Paper’ ( Peacock )

Forever

This contemporary adaptation of Judy Blume’s controversial 1975 novel follows a young couple in Los Angeles as they navigate the complexities of first love. Lead actors Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. delivered strong performances, as did Karen Pittman. Much like many young relationships, the couple’s journey is marked by both highs and lows. With a second season confirmed, there’s more of their story yet to unfold on Netflix.