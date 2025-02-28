Lord Sugar’s Apprentice aides hit out at candidate for quitting BBC series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Apprentice aides Tim Campbell and Karren Brady have hit out at one of this year’s contestants for quitting the show.

Lord Sugar was left stunned in the latest episode of the hit BBC series when Dr Jana Denzel dramatically withdrew from the competition before finding out whether he would be fired or not.

Celebrity dentist Jana was project manager of the episode’s task. Later in the boardroom, he told the business tycoon he wasn’t cut out for the show.

The candidate then found out his team had lost and, when Sugar asked Jana if he wanted to change his mind, he stuck to his guns and left the process – which left one of his team member’s in danger of being fired.

When the remaining candidates in the losing team left the boardroom, Sugar said to his aides Baroness Karren Brady and series one winner Campbell: “That was a bit of a shock, wasn’t it? Jana throwing in the towel like he did.”

Campbell replied: “What’s really disappointing for me is that so many people, including myself, would have given their left arm to be in this process – and he’s just resigned.”

Brady waded in and shared her own theory, stating: “Well, I think he jumped before he was pushed. I mean, they have lost, not by a little bit – by a huge margin.”

open image in gallery ‘The Apprentice’ candidate Jana quit the series ( BBC )

Later, on The Apprentice aftershow You’re Fired, Brady reiterated that she thinks it’s “a shame” Jana quit, adding: “I think if you start the process, you really should see it through.”

She said that she “hopes he learnt something” from the show as ‘that’s really important to us”.

Ultimately, Sugar sent the remaining team members back to the house after deeming Jana to be responsible for the failure of the task. Sugar said he would have “lost credibility” if he’d sent an undeserving candidate home just because Jana had quit.

Earlier in the episode, Jana interjected when Sugar was speaking to say: “I'm proud of everyone's contributions towards this. I know how much some people want it.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sure if I want it as bad as them. So I think whether we win or lose, I would like to step away from the process as I don’t think it’s a good fit for me.”

open image in gallery ‘The Apprentice’ aide Tim Campbell wasn’t impressed with Jana’s decision ( BBC )

Speaking onYou’re Fired, Jana assured viewers that he “loved the experience” and was “thankful” for this time on the series. But he said it was “unfair” of him to carry on in the show when his fellow candidates wanted to be there more than he did.

Jana’s clientele as a dentist ranges from Hollywood A-listers to Grammy award-winning musicians. He joined the programme as he wanted to scale up “into a national force in the dental industry, offering exceptional care and innovative products” including his own oral healthcare product line.

The Apprentice continues Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.