The Apprentice candidate leaves Lord Sugar gobsmacked after quitting BBC series

The Apprentice is hit by a melodramatic exit this week as one thin-skinned candidate quits before they’re fired, according to reports.

The show, which sees bolshy entrepreneurs compete for a chance at a £250,000 investment and the opportunity to be mentored by Alan Sugar, began its 19th season last month.

So far, 29-year-old gift store owner Emma Rothwell, and 36-year-old hair and beauty salon owner, Aoibheann Walsh, have been unceremoniously sacked after failing to impress billionaire Lord Sugar.

This week’s task sees the businesspeople visit Straford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, to secure nine items spending the least amount of money possible.

In scenes yet to air, cracks are evident for one candidate – whose identity has not been revealed – and they eventually break when taken into the boardroom. Cast and board are left shocked after they take matters into their own hands, and avoid a grilling after the challenge goes wrong.

“The Apprentice isn't for everyone and some of the candidates only realise that once they're in the process,” a TV source told the Daily Mail.

“One contestant this series decided to leave the competition early telling Lord Sugar ‘this isn't for me.’

“It came as a total shock in the boardroom – some of the cast now believe the candidate wanted to avoid the potential embarrassment of being fired.

“They saved Lord Sugar the trouble and simply gave up the chance of becoming his next business partner.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Another source said: “Ultimately, they realised that the show wasn't the right process for them and their fellow candidates wanted it more.

“Staying in the process wouldn't have been fair to their competitors as far as they were concerned.

“They have a very successful business, and they always had one eye on getting back to that. Everyone involved just wishes them the absolute best.”

Sugar has fronted The Apprentice in the UK since it started in 2005. He will be joined by aides Baroness Karren Brady and series one winner Tim Campbell, who will help him decide which contestant is worthy of winning the top prize. This year’s candidates include a celebrity dentist, a former tennis pro and the owner of a salon chai in Knightsbridge.

The new series will see contestants challenged on their skills with new technology, including AI and holograms.

The former Amstrad boss said the show had to include it as it was what the younger element of its audience wanted to see, even if he had to learn the technology himself.

The Apprentice continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.