It’s that time of year again – as fans ready themselves for the return of the world’s most chaotic business competition.

The Apprentice is back for its 19th season, with a new roster of 18 entrepreneurs competing for the £250,000 cash prize and mentorship from business magnate and media personality Alan Sugar.

Sugar will be joined by Baroness Karren Brady and season one winner Tim Campbell, who will help him decide which contestant is worthy of winning the top prize. Tom Allen will host.

The series will premiere on BBC One on Thursday (30 January), with an episode that will see the contestants fly to the Austrian Alps where they’ll be tasked with touting tour packages.

It’s sure to be an action-packed series, with other tasks including creating a virtual pop star to designing Easter eggs. But first, get to know the contestants hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Rachel Woolford.

Amber-Rose Badrudin, convenience store owner

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Amber-Rose is the owner of a convenience store in London who has used social media to build and promote her business going from “zero to over a million combined followers across her platforms”. Her first business, Oree Mart, sold bubble tea before shifting focus solely to the convenience store model to streamline operations. “However, daily requests for the bubble tea’s return inspired: ‘Oree Tea’, which will be a separate bubble tea (boba tea) shop, showcasing the best of Taiwanese bubble teas, leveraging a pre-existing, keen customer base,” she said.

Anisa Khan, pizza company owner

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A foodie and self-described go-getter, Anisa ventured into the pizza industry with a unique take on the classic Italian dish that incorporates Indian flavours, such as Chicken Tikka Masala. She plans to expand her pizza business to become a nationally recognised brand. “I’m driven, ambitious, and determined to carve my own path,” she said. “My business is small now but has immense potential, with a unique concept that’s already proven its appeal.”

Aoibheann Walsh, hair and makeup artist

open image in gallery ( BBC )

From County Donegal, Aoibheann launched her hair and beauty salon at the age of 24 and won “Best Business Startup 2015” within just six months; she has since become one of the most sought-after makeup and hair artists in Ireland. She wants to leave her mark on the industry with a “unique patented utility belt” specifically for artists on the go, having recognised that the tools currently used are “not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene”. Having identified a gap in the market, Aoibheann said she has already secured patents and developed prototypes. Now, she needs the investment to make her dreams come true.

Carlo Bracanti, hair transplant consultant

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Having gone through the hair transplant process twice himself, Carlo knows how tricky a process it can be. He has since established himself as a trusted hair transplant consultant with over 30 million views and nearly 30,000 followers on social media. He wants to connect patients with reputable clinics worldwide to save people from trusting dodgy clinics.

Chisola Chitambala, owner of a virtual assistant company

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Imagine a world where entrepreneurs no longer need to navigate the labyrinth of traditional networking events, or plead their case to disinterested investors,” said Chisola. “Our platform revolutionises the way entrepreneurs connect with vetted investors, eliminating the need for tedious bank loans or endless presentations.” The Essex-based entrepreneur said that she and her business partner were approached with a “tempting” acquisition offer within just six months of launching – which they turned down to stay true to their vision.

Dean Franklin, owner of an air conditioning company

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Franklin is a family man with a successful, award-winning business. “My business plan is to grow and expand my air conditioning company, that supplies and installs air conditioning units in homes or commercial properties,” he said, adding he sees a lot of himself in Lord Sugar. “I’m just hoping he can show me the ropes, and together we can get to the next level.”

Emma Rothwell, owner of an online gift store

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A northerner based in Essex, Emma started her business in her boyfriend’s garage during lockdown – now she’s hoping to evolve it by creating an online platform where anyone can upload their designs onto gifts and earn passive income. She hopes to “create a community of creators and consumers” and “empower people who struggle with or can’t work a nine to five to earn an income on their own terms”.

Emma Street, corporate project manager

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Emma works in technology consultancy, but she’s hoping to pivot into the health world by redefining coffee culture for the next generation, blending functional health with takeaway coffee. “As a coffee and fitness obsessed GenZ, the most apparent gap in the market to me is the accessibility to takeaway coffee that adds to your health, rather than detracts from it,” she said.

Frederick Afrifa, motivational speaker

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Through his work in public speaking, Frederick has “helped over 100,000 professionals and entrepreneurs increase their confidence when speaking under pressure”. A former Italian national track star, Frederick hopes to expand his communication skills company – and make money, while also changing people’s lives for the better.

Dr Jana Denzel, cosmetic dentist

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Jana’s clientele ranges from Hollywood A-listers to Grammy award-winning musicians – now he wants to scale up “into a national force in the dental industry, offering exceptional care and innovative products” including his own oral healthcare product line. The son of refugees, Jana has earned three degrees and built an impressive business, but he is nervous about working and living with 17 other individuals in a competitive and intense environment.

Jonny Heaver, owner of a tutoring company

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Jonny launched his business, Achiever Tutoring, while still at university in Liverpool. He hopes to scale his business by expanding into targeted locations across the country and appointing regional directors with local knowledge to oversee them. “Many large tutoring companies are based in London and grow online, which results in an impersonal service with tutors who have no local knowledge,” he said of the gap in the market for a business like his.

Jordan Dargan, animation entrepreneur

open image in gallery ( BBC )

At 15 years old, Jordan is the show’s youngest ever candidate. The teenager from Dublin is out to prove “that age is just a number”, and hopes to “turn my one-man band into an orchestra of the world’s most talented 3D artists to take my business to the next level”. Asked why he deserves Sugar’s investment, Jordan said: “I don’t think anyone deserves anything in life, I believe you need to work for it, and I will out-work, out-smart, and out-perform anyone Lord Sugar puts in front of me.”

Keir Shave, owner of a telemarketing company

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Keir set up his business in just three working days after his previous employer “went bust overnight”. A year and a half later, he now employs 40 staff in Leeds. “My business plan is a complementary business to my main outsourced Sales/ Telemarketing business,” he said. “An online tool designed to help sales staff at all levels throughout their sales conversations. The tool is designed to provide little but constant support in the form of a chatbot” where the user can input their issue and the tool responds with ideas/tips around the sales objection.”

Liam Snellin, owner of workwear brand

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Having worked as an electrician for 10 years, Liam sees the gap in the market for comfortable yet fashionable workwear. His Essex-based business won “Best UK construction workwear brand” in 2023 and he hopes to develop his product portfolio and invest in marketing. “I am going in to work hard, show my character and personality and earn this investment,” he said.

Max England, senior account manager

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A former professional tennis player, Max has spent most of his subsequent career in e-commerce. Now, he hopes to take that expertise and apply it to the world of Padel – the fastest-growing sport in the world. “My ambition is to open a series of premium, indoor padel centres that service not only the general public but provide a base for those looking for the highest-quality facilities and the best coaching,” he said, adding that he looks forward to “locking horns” with a “number of enthusiastic and opinionated personalities who are all confident and bold like me”.

Melica Moshiri, owner of a tech recruitment company

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Having founded a global tech recruitment company in a downturn, Melica’s new business plan is to start “a Global AI Tech Recruitment company focusing mostly on embedded talent and executive/retained search”. On why she deserves the investment, she said: “My business is profitable, and costs are minimal. With Lord Sugar’s mentorship, we can only go up and multiply the investment in as little as a year. Lord Sugar will be making a big mistake if he doesn’t invest in me.”

Mia Collins, meal prep entrepreneur

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A competitive bodybuilder, Mia had been meal prepping for years before she transformed it into a successful side hustle. “My business offers a fully catered meal prep service, freshly cooked every week and delivered straight to your door,” she said. “It’s healthy, balanced food designed and prepared by a bodybuilder – ideal for those with fitness and nutrition goals.” Although a nervous public speaker, her background in cybersecurity sales has helped Mia’s confidence and pitching abilities. “Through this process, I want to take myself to the next level,” she said.

Nadia Suliaman, owner of a Knightsbridge salon chain

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Nadia’s salon chain, which she started in 2020 a month before the pandemic, boasts a clientele of celebrity regulars across five locations in London. She hopes to level up her business by introducing a luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other. “The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty, barbering and retail product needs,” she said. “The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally.”