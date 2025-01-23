Taskmaster viewers stunned as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star joins season 19 cast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cast of Taskmaster season 19 has been officially unveiled and fans are equally surprised and elated to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Jason Mantzoukas among the famous faces involved.

The show, which originally started on Dave before moving to Channel 4 in 2019, has gained a loyal following thanks to its unique take on the comedy panel show format.

Over a series, five comedians compete in a collection of tasks set by the tyrannical Taskmaster, Greg Davies, accompanied by musical comedian Alex Horne.

Challenges vary with some classics including pushing three exercise balls to the top of a hill single-handedly, making a music video for a nursery rhyme, and ordering a pizza without saying the word “pizza” or any of the ingredients.

The other comedians joining Mantzoukas for the forthcoming season are Mathew Baynton, Rosie Ramsey, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Stevie Martin.

Mantzoukas, 53, will be best known to many for playing Adrian Pimento in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and as Rafi in The League.

Mantzoukas is something of a US sitcom veteran having also starred in Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Enlightened and American Dad, to name just a few.

Film fans might also recognise him from the likes of John Wick 3, The Dictator, They Came Together and The Disaster Artist.

The acquisition of Mantzoukas has been met with great enthusiasm from Taskmaster fans. “Holy s***. JasonMantzoukas is going to be on Taskmaster!!! This is all my fave things put together,” said one viewer.

Another person wrote: “Actually losing my mind over this. Not only a reputable American comedian on Taskmaster, but I can’t think of anyone who’s a better fit for the chaos of that show than Jason Mantzoukas. This is gonna be so fun”

A third fan added: “Jason Mantzoukas on UK Taskmaster is an incredible crossover. He shines in The League, the How Did This Get Made podcast, and everything else. I’m pleased the UK gets to meet him, though he’ll steal whatever show he’s in so I hope the rest of the gang steps up!”

A fourth said: “Jason Mantzoukas on Taskmaster is an absolutely inspired move.”

Jason Mantzoukas ( Getty Images )

Channel 4 has yet to confirm when the new season of Taskmaster will air.