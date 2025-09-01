Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

1000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has returned to TikTok following the death of her cousin, Katie.

Katie, who appeared on multiple episodes of 1,000-lb Sisters alongside her cousins Tammy and Amy Slaton, died at the age of 37 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Tammy, who has not acknowledged her cousin’s death on social media, posted a TikTok over the weekend after a week-long absence from the platform.

Sitting in the car with her fiancee, Andrea, the two smiled and laughed while the title song from Footloose played in the background. The couple shared sweet glances and giggles and made faces at the camera, even after Tammy proclaimed: “I look awful.”

The TikTok was posted just days after Tammy and Amy’s sister, Amanda Halterman, announced the news of Katie’s death August 27 on Instagram.

open image in gallery Tammy has not acknowledged her cousin’s death on social media ( Creative Chaos Podcast )

“It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday,” Amanda wrote alongside a photo of them both. “She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the party and my best friend.”

“I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home,” she added. “Please pray for my aunt, uncle and cousins but mostly for the babies and for Natalie to be strong. Please pray for everyone who loves her. Thank you all who has come out and supported her. #cancerscks.”

Katie’s obituary page on Whitsell Funeral Home’s website confirmed that the late 1000-Lb Sisters star passed away Monday, August 25, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare type of stomach cancer, earlier this year and had been receiving chemotherapy in the months that followed.

Her death comes months after Tammy took to Instagram to detail her cousin’s cancer battle and to ask for support from the TLC reality show’s fans.

“Y’all I'm so sorry to be asking a big favor like this but if anyone can help, even if it’s a dollar would help my cousin out so much,” she wrote. “She has been on my show but this is something new. Our family just found out about her having cancer.

“Our fans have been there for us for so long now and y’all mean the world so any act of kindness is and will be greatly appreciated,” Tammy added. “Thank you so much and before anyone asks, yes I’ve donated myself.”

A GoFundMe page raised more than $2,000 before her death and detailed the enormous expenses that came with her cancer treatment.