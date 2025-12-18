Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel began his eponymous talk show Wednesday night by discussing President Donald Trump’s surprise national address.

Following a last-minute announcement, Trump addressed the country live on prime-time television to tout his accomplishments since taking office in January and blame his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the affordability issues that many Americans are facing.

The address interrupted the season finales of popular competition series Survivor and The Floor with all four broadcast networks pausing their scheduled programming to run the speech.

“Yesterday, the president announced he’d be giving an impromptu ‘liar-side’ chat tonight in the middle of the season finales of Survivor and The Floor,” Kimmel reminded viewers.

“He interrupted them. It’s weird to think that, had a couple of states just gone the other way, he’d be hosting one of those shows. Trump shouldn’t be pre-empting The Floor, he should be mopping it, OK?” the late night host joked.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel suggested President Trump should be hosting reality shows, not pre-empting them ( ABC/Getty )

open image in gallery Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor 49’ paused its season finale for 22 minutes so CBS could air Trump’s address to the nation ( CBS )

Similarly, Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show Wednesday: “It’s a really big deal for networks to just hand over their prime-time slots on such short notice, especially because here at CBS, his 9 p.m. speech cuts right into the middle of the three-hour Survivor season finale. Wait, unless that’s actually the final challenge: ‘Survivors, you’ve endured starvation, extreme heat and poisonous snakes, but for your final challenge, you must listen to a bitter old man talk about a ballroom.’”

Survivor began airing at 8 p.m. ET and paused for 22 minutes for Trump’s speech at 9 p.m. before resuming for two more hours.

On social media, Survivor fans fumed over the interruption of the season 49 finale, which saw the five remaining castaways compete for the $1 million grand prize.

“This administration finds new ways to ruin my day every time I wake up to be honest,” one person shared on Reddit.

“F***ing Trump, man. You gotta be kidding. Of all nights to do this!” another fumed.

“I watch Survivor to forget about this baboon, now he's going to insert himself into my 1.5 hour of escapism?' asked a third.

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Trump opened his speech by claiming to have “inherited a mess” that he was now “fixing.”

He also unveiled a “warrior dividend” for more than 1.45 million service members, stating that each would receive $1,776, which he claimed would be partially funded by his tariffs.

The Independent’s White House correspondent, Andrew Feinberg, reported: “What followed was a partisan rant indistinguishable from the signature rallies that have been the centerpiece of his political movement, in which he rattled off a list of grievances while blaming his predecessor for the state of the country nearly a full year after he took the oath of office.

“Shouting into his microphone, Trump falsely claimed inflation was ‘the worst in 48 years’ when he took office but quickly shifted to boasting of his administration’s efforts to shut down illegal immigration and remove rights for transgender people.”