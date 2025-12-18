Trump says Venezuela 'took our oil' as he blockades south American country

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation amid rising tensions with Venezuela, and as Americans are growing more frustrated with his handling of the economy, according to new polling.

Trump offered few details of the content of the speech but told reporters Wednesday that the message of the address is “we inherited a mess and we've done a great job.”

In the hours leading up to the scheduled address, where Trump is also expected to announce his agenda for 2026, the president trolled his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

White House staff updated the portraits along the so-called “Presidential Walk of Fame” by describing Biden as “the worst President in American History,” and Obama as “one of the most divisive political figures.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that some of the plaques “were written directly by the President himself.”

Leavitt also teased the contents of Trump’s Wednesday night address by telling reporters that the president plans to “talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he's done to bring our country back to greatness, and all he continues to plan to do to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years.”

Trump is due to speak at 9 p.m. ET.