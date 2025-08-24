Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Strictly Come Dancing star has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The unnamed male, who is in his thirties, is also being questioned by police “over allegations of non-consensual intimate image abuse”.

It follows an earlier allegation of anonymous individuals regularly using cocaine during their time on the show.

A Met spokesperson told The Independent: “On Friday, 22 August officers arrested a man in his thirties in East London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

“This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary and while the investigation is in its early stages we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us quoting 8479/22AUG.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.

“The arrest follows a third party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The BBC told The Independent: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.

The case is not related to the forthcoming series of Strictly that’s set to premiere next month.

According to reports, the BBC has hired law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation into the alleged drug use.

“We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us,” a BBC spokesperson told The Independent.

open image in gallery A former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star has been arrested on suspicion of rape ( BBC )

“We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

The series has been hit with repeated scandals and controversies in the past few years.

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was investigated for his behaviour towards one of the show’s celebrity contestants, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, after she said she accused him of “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” in September 2023.

A BBC review found no evidence of physical aggression, but upheld accusations of swearing and giving negative feedback.

In July 2024, pro dancer Graziano Di Prima was also dropped from the show after allegations about his behaviour towards Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Last year’s series was thrown into controversy due to the conduct of opera singer Wynne Evans, who apologised for “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks made during the Strictly live tour.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’ hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Months later, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick was suspended from the BBC after he was accused of using an offensive term towards people with disabilities during his time on the programme. He apologised and said the terminology was “entirely unacceptable”.

Strictly implemented new rules in an effort to prevent further issues, including adopting chaperones during training sessions. Welfare producers were also added to the team, and training was provided for dancers, the production team, and crew.