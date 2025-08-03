BBC launches investigation into Strictly Come Dancing ‘drug use’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC is investigating two Strictly Come Dancing stars for alleged drug use during their time on the show, it has been reported.

The unnamed individuals are said to have regularly used cocaine, with their behaviour widely talked about among the programme’s team, according to The Sun.

The allegations were first made to the BBC in March of this year by a legal team at the firm Russells, acting on behalf of a former celebrity contestant.

According to the report, the BBC has hired law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation.

It is not unusual for an external team to be hired to work on a BBC-led investigation, who then report back to an internal team at the company.

Other individuals are also said to have complained about drug use on the beleaguered programme.

“We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us,” a BBC spokesperson told The Independent.

“We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

open image in gallery The show has been plagued by scandal in recent times ( BBC )

The news comes at a difficult time for the programme, which has been hit with repeated scandals and controversies over recent months.

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was investigated for his behaviour towards one of the show’s celebrity contestants, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, after she said she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” in September 2023.

The outcome of a BBC review in September 2024 resulted in no findings relating to physical aggression but upheld accusations of swearing and giving negative feedback.

Pro dancer Graziano Di Prima was also dropped from the show in July 2024 amid allegations about his behaviour towards Love Island star Zara McDermott.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington accused Giovanni Pernice of inappropriate behaviour during training ( Getty )

This was then followed by controversy surrounding the conduct of GoCompare opera singer Wynne Evans, who apologised for “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks made during the Strictly live tour in December last year.

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick was also suspended from the BBC in June this year after he was accused of using an offensive term towards people with disabilities during his time on the programme. He apologised and said the terminology was “entirely unacceptable”.

Strictly implemented new rules in an effort to prevent further issues, including adopting chaperones during training sessions. Welfare producers were also added to the team, and training was provided for dancers, production team, and crew.