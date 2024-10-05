Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Week three of Strictly Come Dancing saw the celebrity contestants go from strength to strength as they delivered an impressive set of performances for Movie Week on Saturday (5 October).

Last week’s top contestants were former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri and her pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec, who received the first nine of the series. They topped the leaderboard again this week, but the scores were tight.

The show featured a “magical tribute” to Dame Maggie Smith with a performance by comedian Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola.

It also made history with TV medic Dr Punam Krishan performing the first ever Bollywood routine to Indian classic “Bhole Chudiye” from the drama and musical movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Krishan, Hadland, and Shayne Ward were all close seconds with a total of 33. Toyah Wilcox and Paul Merson brought up the bottom of the list with 15 and 19 respectively.

open image in gallery Tasha topped the leaders board for the second week in a row ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

This week’s scores are as follows.

See below the marks and total scores from week one and week two, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec (8+8+9+9) = 34

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola (8+9+8+8) = 33

JB Gill and Amy Dowden (7+8+8+9) = 32

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones (7+7+8+8) = 30

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe (7+7+7+7) = 28

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell (7+7+8+8) = 30

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu (8+9+8+8) = 33

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas (8+8+7+7) = 30

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin (7+8+7+8) = 30

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk (Withdrawn due to injury)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał (6+6+7+7) = 26

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez (8+9+8+8)= 33

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer (3+5+5+6) = 19

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones (3+4+4+4) = 15