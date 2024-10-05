Strictly fans left in tears at ‘magical tribute’ to Dame Maggie Smith

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left in tears as the show paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith, who died last week.

The actor, best known for her roles in the series Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter movies, died aged 89 on 27 September.

Her death was announced by her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens who wrote, “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

Tess Daly introduced the performance as part of Movie Week, paying tribute to Smith as she said, “We lost a true icon of cinema” and introduced a “magical tribute” by Miranda star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola. The performance came shortly after a divisive opening skit.

The comedian danced the Viennese Waltz to the signature music from the Harry Potter movies, “Hedwig’s Theme”. In footage recorded from rehearsals, Coppola called Professor McGonagall, his “favourite professor”.

Hadland donned an emerald green dress and a pointed hat, while Coppola wore an outfit in the style of Hogwarts’ black gowns. The backdrop was appropriately decorated to reflect the insides of the wizarding school.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote one fan. “What a wonderful little tribute”.

Another added, “This was absolutely stunning! Huge congratulations to Vito and Sarah, what a lovely thought to dedicate this to Dame Maggie Smith. The effort, passion and precision makes it a 10 from me!”

open image in gallery Show paid tribute to a ‘true icon of cinema’ ( BBC/Strictly Come Dancing )

Judges were also left impressed by the performance as they received one of the highest scores of the night. Judge Motsi Mabuse was particularly moved as she crowned it her favourite performance.

Some felt that the actor, who is known for playing stern characters, would have hated the tribute.

“Maggie Smith would LOATHE being immortalised in a Harry Potter dance on Strictly,” joked one person.