Strictly Come Dancing viewers divided by ‘cringe’ Minions opening number

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left confused and creeped out by a “cringe” group dance performed by the show’s professionals for Movie Week.

During the Saturday (5 October) night episode, the stars showcased a series of performances in the theme of classic movies, including Harry Potter and The Little Mermaid.

The opening skit is part of the programme’s traditional format, but this week the dancers painted their faces yellow and dressed up as Minions for a Despicable Me-themed performance.

Fan favourite Kai Widdrington, who was left without a partner this year, appeared as the film’s villain, Gru, donning a bald head and a prosthetic nose.

However, the light-hearted dance fell flat as viewers begged the performers to “just get on with it”.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” wrote one person while another was left speechless, writing: “I can’t caption this. There are literally no words for what I have just seen. Nothing.”

“Just get on with the show please...” begged one viewer, as another seconded: “Just get on with it. The show is long enough as it is without all this ham dram crap.”

open image in gallery Fans were left unimpressed ( BBC )

Others were left bored and unimpressed, complaining that “that’s two minutes of my life I’ll never get back”.

Some pleaded for the show to get rid of the opening skits altogether: “God please make this awful Strictly pre-titles nonsense stop!!”

But the performances were not without its defenders as one person wrote: “They always have to start movie week with a cringe cheesy VT lol. It’s basically a tradition at this point.”

open image in gallery Kai Widdrington dressed up as the movie’s villain Gru ( BBC )

Another added: “That was enjoyable and to all the adults moaning. Let’s not forget it’s a family show, meaning kids watch too! So shut your pie holes and enjoy it. Now Im gonna let my Footloose!”

One viewer found the people complaining to be the problem: “Anyone hating on that group dance is boring.”