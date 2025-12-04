Strictly Come Dancing confirms next two celebrities for live tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Model Ellie Goldstein and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison are confirmed to join the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, reuniting with professional partners Vito Coppola and Kai Widdrington.

Goldstein, 23, made history this year as the first celebrity with Down’s syndrome to compete on the BBC One dancing show, becoming the fifth contestant eliminated.

Pattison, meanwhile, saw her journey end on her birthday, a week before the Blackpool specials.

Former Vogue cover star Goldstein said: "It was a dream come true to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“And now, I’m over the moon to continue my dancing journey on the Strictly live arena tour, with my ‘Cheeky Team’ partner, Vito. I can’t wait to see you all on the dancefloor."

open image in gallery Ellie Goldstein made history this year as the first celebrity with Down’s syndrome to compete on Strictly Come Dancing ( BBC )

The tour will feature some 30 shows across the UK, visiting cities including Glasgow, London, and Manchester, from 23 January to 15 February next year.

Pattison, 38, said: “I had an incredible couple of months on Strictly.

“Now I’m buzzing like an old fridge that I get to continue this amazing experience and put my dancing shoes back on for the Strictly live tour at arenas all over the country – including my home town of Newcastle.”

The two will join previously announced couples former Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeety and Karen Hauer, and drag artist La Voix, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, and Aljaz Skorjanec, while Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will also take part.

open image in gallery Vicky Pattison was the seventh celebrity to exit Strictly Come Dancing ( BBC )

The tour, which will open at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, will also be hosted by It Takes Two presenter and former Strictly professional dancer Jeanette Manrara, and run in a similar format to the TV show, with the audience invited to vote for their favourite couple.

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.

Tickets are on sale on the tour’s website.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing’s current series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.50pm on Saturday, followed by the results show on Sunday at 7.45pm.