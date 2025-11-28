Strictly Come Dancing announces first two celebrities for live tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drag performer La Voix and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey have been unveiled as the inaugural celebrities set to join the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour.

The announcement marks their return to the dancefloor following their respective runs on the popular BBC One series.

They will be joined by the familiar faces of judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, alongside It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, who is set to host the nationwide spectacle.

Singer La Voix, 45, who secured second place on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2024, will partner with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec. Their participation comes after La Voix was forced to withdraw from the current series of the competition due to an injury, a revelation made during the recent Blackpool special.

open image in gallery La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec ( Ray Burmiston/PA Wire )

Reflecting on the turn of events, La Voix stated: "I loved being part of Strictly and was devastated when my time on the show was cut short because of injury. But now I’m absolutely thrilled to have the chance to get back on an even bigger dancefloor with the sparkling 2026 Strictly live tour. I can’t wait to sashay my way around the country with my wonderful partner Aljaz by my side."

Former Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 37, who was the sixth contestant eliminated from the show, will reunite with professional dancer Karen Hauer. His return promises a high-energy performance for audiences across the UK.

Aikines-Aryeetey expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "I’m switching the Gladiators arena for the Strictly live tour arenas and can’t wait to get back on the dance floor. It’s amazing to be reunited with Karen again and we can’t wait to show you what’s in store. Expect more fun, more laughs, and even more energy."

open image in gallery Karen Hauer and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey ( Ray Burmiston/PA Wire )

The tour is scheduled to commence at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on January 23, with the audience at each show casting their votes to decide who lifts the coveted glitterball trophy. Subsequent dates include stops in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Nottingham, culminating with five performances at London’s O2 Arena in mid-February.

Each event will feature a blend of dynamic dance routines and live music, with a British Sign Language interpreter present at every show. Tickets for the Strictly live tour are available for purchase via strictlycomedancinglive.com, with further celebrity casting announcements anticipated in due course.