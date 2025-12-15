Strictly Come Dancing confirms star’s comeback just weeks after elimination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soap star Lewis Cope will make a Strictly Come Dancing return as he joins the line-up for next year’s live UK tour.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, and his partner Katya Jones were eliminated in the quarter-final of the BBC One dance competition two weeks ago.

But now he has been announced alongside George Clarke, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Layton Williams as the final four stars that will be joining the Strictly tour next year.

Cope said he was “thrilled and honoured” to join the live tour, adding: “I’m not ready to hang up my dancing shoes just yet.”

open image in gallery Lewis and Katya on Strictly ( BBC )

Social media star and current Strictly finalist Clarke and his partner Alexis Warr are among those who will be joining the live UK tour.

Also returning to the dancefloor for the live tour are former Chelsea footballer Hasselbaink and partner Lauren Oakley.

They were the fourth couple to be eliminated from the popular BBC One dance show.

Musical theatre star Williams, who competed on Strictly in 2023, will also join the tour as a special guest.

The former Bad Education actor, 31, will partner with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, who he said he was “so excited” to be reunited with.

He added: “It’s an honour to be asked back and able to do this twice. Thank you and see you soon.”

open image in gallery Alexis Warr & George Clarke who will be taking part in the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour ( Ray Burmiston/PA Wire )

Other contestants from this year’s Strictly line-up announced for the tour include model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington.

Former Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer, and drag artist La Voix, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, and Aljaz Skorjanec will also join the 2026 tour.

The couples will take to the road for 30 shows across the UK, including in Glasgow, London and Manchester, from January 23 to February 15 next year.

It was previously announced that judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be part of the tour line-up.

It Takes Two presenter and former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara will host the tour, which will open at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and is expected to run in a similar format to the TV show, with the audience invited to vote for their favourite couple.

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two large screens on either side of the stage.

open image in gallery Nikita Kuzmin & Layton Williams will be taking part in the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour ( Ray Burmiston/PA Wire )

Clarke will be competing for the glitterball trophy against former England Lionesses footballer Karen Carney and reality TV star Amber Davies in this weekend’s Strictly final.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s grand final airs at 7pm on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Tickets are on sale on the tour’s website.