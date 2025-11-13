Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Layton Williams and Ashley Roberts among former stars set to make Strictly return

This weekend’s episodes will also feature performances from Olly Murs, Lewis Capaldi, Steps and dance group Diversity

Casey Cooper-Fiske
Thursday 13 November 2025 13:37 EST
Dermot O'Leary breaks his silence on whether he is in talks to host Strictly Come Dancing

A number of former Strictly Come Dancing finalists will return to the show this weekend.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, and actors Layton Williams and Danny Mac will perform on the results show of the BBC programme’s Blackpool special on Sunday, November 23.

The results show will also feature a performance from singer Lewis Capaldi, accompanied by Strictly’s professional dancers.

The former contestants will then revisit their best-known Strictly moments before coming together during their routine.

Ashley Roberts reached the Strictly final in 2018
Ashley Roberts reached the Strictly final in 2018 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Roberts, 44 said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be back on the shiny floor in Blackpool again. Nearly a decade later, let’s see if these jive legs can still do their thing. Sequins always help, I’m sure.”

Mac, 37, added: “Dancing in Blackpool was an absolute highlight of my time on Strictly.

“To be heading back up to The Tower Ballroom once again is as thrilling as it is terrifying, but I can’t wait to be reunited with all the wonderful people who make this show.”

Layton Williams with Nikita Kuzmin during their appearance on Strictly in 2023
Layton Williams with Nikita Kuzmin during their appearance on Strictly in 2023 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

The Hollyoaks star, who reached the show’s final in 2016, will perform parts of his samba, while McGuiness, who was crowned Strictly champion in 2015, will perform parts of his jive.

McGuiness, 35, said: “I feel extremely lucky to be part of the Strictly alumni that are going to shake our booties again. I’m ready to have some fun with the old gang and the new gang.”

Hollyoaks star Danny Mac partnered with Oti Mabuse in 2016
Hollyoaks star Danny Mac partnered with Oti Mabuse in 2016 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Roberts, who reached the programme’s final in 2018, will also perform elements of her jive, while Williams will perform parts of his quickstep from 2023, when he was a finalist on the show.

The former Bad Education actor, 31, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back on the most iconic dancefloor there is. Blackpool brings back so many fab memories and it’s a true honour to be invited back. Let’s hope I’ve still got it.”

The live Blackpool special on Saturday, November 22, will feature a performance from pop group Steps, accompanied by the Strictly professional dancers, celebrities and the show’s four judges.

The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness will also appear on the show this weekend
The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness will also appear on the show this weekend (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Strictly Come Dancing will continue this weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, at 6.30pm on Saturday, where the eight remaining couples will fight for their place at Blackpool.

This weekend’s episodes will feature a performance from singer Olly Murs, plus the first collaboration between the Strictly professionals and award-winning dance troupe Diversity, for a group number that mixes hip hop with Hollywood.

