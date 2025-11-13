Layton Williams and Ashley Roberts among former stars set to make Strictly return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of former Strictly Come Dancing finalists will return to the show this weekend.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, and actors Layton Williams and Danny Mac will perform on the results show of the BBC programme’s Blackpool special on Sunday, November 23.

The results show will also feature a performance from singer Lewis Capaldi, accompanied by Strictly’s professional dancers.

The former contestants will then revisit their best-known Strictly moments before coming together during their routine.

open image in gallery Ashley Roberts reached the Strictly final in 2018 ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Roberts, 44 said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be back on the shiny floor in Blackpool again. Nearly a decade later, let’s see if these jive legs can still do their thing. Sequins always help, I’m sure.”

Mac, 37, added: “Dancing in Blackpool was an absolute highlight of my time on Strictly.

“To be heading back up to The Tower Ballroom once again is as thrilling as it is terrifying, but I can’t wait to be reunited with all the wonderful people who make this show.”

open image in gallery Layton Williams with Nikita Kuzmin during their appearance on Strictly in 2023 ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

The Hollyoaks star, who reached the show’s final in 2016, will perform parts of his samba, while McGuiness, who was crowned Strictly champion in 2015, will perform parts of his jive.

McGuiness, 35, said: “I feel extremely lucky to be part of the Strictly alumni that are going to shake our booties again. I’m ready to have some fun with the old gang and the new gang.”

open image in gallery Hollyoaks star Danny Mac partnered with Oti Mabuse in 2016 ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Roberts, who reached the programme’s final in 2018, will also perform elements of her jive, while Williams will perform parts of his quickstep from 2023, when he was a finalist on the show.

The former Bad Education actor, 31, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back on the most iconic dancefloor there is. Blackpool brings back so many fab memories and it’s a true honour to be invited back. Let’s hope I’ve still got it.”

The live Blackpool special on Saturday, November 22, will feature a performance from pop group Steps, accompanied by the Strictly professional dancers, celebrities and the show’s four judges.

open image in gallery The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness will also appear on the show this weekend ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Strictly Come Dancing will continue this weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, at 6.30pm on Saturday, where the eight remaining couples will fight for their place at Blackpool.

This weekend’s episodes will feature a performance from singer Olly Murs, plus the first collaboration between the Strictly professionals and award-winning dance troupe Diversity, for a group number that mixes hip hop with Hollywood.