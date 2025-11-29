Strictly Come Dancing live: Couples to perform in hopes of reaching quarter-finals
All the updates from week 10 of the BBC dancing competition
Strictly Come Dancing has reached week 10 of its 2025 series, which means the stars can practically smell the quarter-finals.
The six remaining couples will return to perform after last week’s Blackpool extravaganza, in which everyone made it through after La Voix’s untimely departure from the BBC competition due to an injury.
At the start of Saturday night’s episode, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced that the Drag Race UK star had sadly left the competition for good after originally withdrawing for just one week.
Going into the latest episode, Lewis Cope is the firm favourite after becoming the first celebrity to receive a perfect 40 score from the judges.
One star who is at a disadvantage this week is Alex Kingston, who suffered a dislocated rib – but it was confirmed on companion show It Takes Two that the ER and Doctor Who actor would be competing as normal.
The other remaining stars in the competition include Balvinder Sopal, Amber Davies, Karen Carney and George Clarke.
Follow along below for all the live updates
We all know Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are now in their final stretch of the series.
This week, Daly reflected on some of their biggest moments
