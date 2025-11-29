Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Strictly Come Dancing live: Couples to perform in hopes of reaching quarter-finals

All the updates from week 10 of the BBC dancing competition

Louis Chilton,Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 29 November 2025 05:29 EST
Comments
Lewis Cope scores 40 during Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special

Strictly Come Dancing has reached week 10 of its 2025 series, which means the stars can practically smell the quarter-finals.

The six remaining couples will return to perform after last week’s Blackpool extravaganza, in which everyone made it through after La Voix’s untimely departure from the BBC competition due to an injury.

At the start of Saturday night’s episode, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced that the Drag Race UK star had sadly left the competition for good after originally withdrawing for just one week.

Going into the latest episode, Lewis Cope is the firm favourite after becoming the first celebrity to receive a perfect 40 score from the judges.

One star who is at a disadvantage this week is Alex Kingston, who suffered a dislocated rib – but it was confirmed on companion show It Takes Two that the ER and Doctor Who actor would be competing as normal.

The other remaining stars in the competition include Balvinder Sopal, Amber Davies, Karen Carney and George Clarke.

Follow along below for all the live updates

We all know Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are now in their final stretch of the series.

This week, Daly reflected on some of their biggest moments....

Strictly’s Tess Daly praises Claudia Winkleman as she revisits show’s iconic scenes

Tess Daly has reflected on some of her iconic Strictly Come Dancing fashion moments ahead of exit from the series at the end of the year. Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (26 November), the 56-year-old dissected some of her favourite and least favourite looks that she’s worn over the course of her 21 year run on the show. Some of her outfits she said would “revisit” whilst confessed that other ensembles are “better left in the wardrobe”. Many of the photos featured co-host Claudia Winkleman, who also be departing the show at the end of the year.
Louis Chilton29 November 2025 10:29

Hello and welcome back to another Strictly Come Dancing liveblog. We’ll be sharing some stuff throughout the day, and providing live commentary during tonight’s episode

Louis Chilton29 November 2025 10:19

