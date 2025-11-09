Strictly Come Dancing latest: Vicky Pattison tops leaderboard for first time
Balvinder Sopal also wowed after surviving dance-off once again
Strictly Come Dancing was back on our screens last night and, with nine couples left, the competition is fierce.
Last week’s Halloween special saw Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones land the first perfect score of the series after their Couple’s Choice to a big band-style version of Radiohead’s “Creep”. As well as awarding the pair the highest score possible, the judges said the ambitious and perfectly executed routine would go down in Strictly history.
Tonight, Cope and Jones looked to continue their winning streak with a cha cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez - and scored 35 as they opened the show. They were pipped to first place on the leaderboard, though - as Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington landed their highest score yet.
The Geordie Shore star channelled her inner Taylor Swift for a tango “Fate of Ophelia” and landed an impressive 39 points for her efforts, with 10s from Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke.
Elsewhere, Balvinder Sopal - who survived her third dance-off last weekend - bounced back with her Couple’s Choice to “Sapphire” by Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh. The judges chose to save the EastEnders star in Sunday night’s episode, sending Ellie Goldstein out of the competition.
The week seven leaderboard in full
Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has reached the halfway point, and tonight’s episode saw a flurry of 10s from the judges.
Find this week’s leaderboard here:
Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week seven of BBC series
Alex opens up on her 'hardest week' yet
Alex has been phenomenal this series - but the actor had a rare wobble this week as she struggled with her confidence.
In the Clauditorium, she explained her struggle and revealed the condition she has which made this week’s paso especially tough.
Here’s what she said...
Alex Kingston reveals condition that made her Strictly paso doble 'difficult'
The vote is open...
And it closes at 8.30pm!
As has been the case all series, you can only vote on the BBC’s Strictly website so head there now (scan the QR code on the TV if you’re at home and feeling a bit lazy).
Harry praised for bringing the energy and 'pecography'
The judges have given their verdict on Harry…
Shirley: “You definitely have the X factor when it comes to performing. There was a lot of rolling in your hips but when you come to some of the other steps, I have to take [problems] into consideration. All in all, not the best for me but not the worst.”
Anton: “I loved your energy, I loved your performance, I thought you brought everything to your dance. Well done.”
Craig: “I was very happy with the dance of the pecs at the beginning. But there was too much rise and fall in it. I love your energy and you brought total carnival so thank you.”
Motsi: “What I love is hearing the music and watching you dance. There was so much rhythm from the band I could see it in your body, it was continuous. You offer so much. But I want you to do is the details.”
Harry’s scores are... 7, 8, 7 and 8 - a total of 30.
Harry closes the show with a samba
Up last, it’s the lovely Harry and Karen… and it’s samba time! They were bottom of the table last week with a score of 26 but escaped the dance-off thanks to viewers’ votes.
Vicky is a tough act to follow but this is a great samba. Harry looks right at home and like he’s having a great time, which really helps sell the routine. Bravo!
Vicky lands near perfect score after a Taylor Swift tango
Shirley’s on her feet!
Here are the judges’ comments on Vicky’s tango…
Anton: “What did I think? It thought it was absolutely marvellous. I loved it. It must have been fabulous to dance with you in that. Your line is the best line I’ve ever seen. Your head and spine are one beautiful line. It was immaculate. I’m a bit stunned, it was that good.”
Craig: “Your left hand bothered me. It was facing in, the palm should be facing the floor. Apart from that, it was perfect.”
Motsi: “Last week I said you were a contender for the final and this dance proved what I said. You are on fire. This was, for me, until now, the dance of the night.”
Shirley: “What you did is you believed in him. Everything you did, off to his right side, the narrative was there, the footwork was remarkable. I’m with Motsi, the dance of the night.”
Vicky’s scores are... 9, 10 (hooray!), 10 and 10 - a total of 39!
Vicky channels her inner Taylor Swift
The band have had to learn a brand new (by Strictly standards) song for this one: Vicky and Kai are tango-ing (is that a word?) to Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia”.
Vicky said in her VT that she would categorise herself as a Swiftie and it seems the song choice has helped her bring the drama.
Not to channel my inner Craig, but I think Vicky could be hitting the shapes a little harder?
Amber wins high praise from the panel
Here are the judges’ comments for Amber…
Shirley: “We’re halfway in the competition and I want to say to everybody, I’ve never seen a competition like this. This was absolutely great. Clean, great chemistry, I really enjoyed it.”
Anton: “Oh man alive!” [he’s now blabbering a lot and it’s almost unintelligible but positive]
Craig” Ah. May. Zing.”
Motsi: “There’s nothing to say after that. It was absolutely spectacular. I would never do anything like that. Well done. Well done!”
Her scores are... 9, 10, 9 and 10 - a total of 38.
Amber shimmers with a salsa
Here come Amber and Nikita with a salsa to “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester. Amber is yet another Strictly star who has been consistent but not quite fulfilled her full potential yet.
This is a fab salsa, though! Amber’s bringing the energy and the lifts are incredible. I don’t know what she has to do to start consistently landing nines and 10s... maybe this was it? We’ll see!
