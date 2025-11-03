Strictly viewers react to Ellie Goldstein’s exit: ‘She should be proud’
Contestant had been partnered with Vito Coppola
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have made their feelings clear after Ellie Goldstein became the fifth celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series.
The 23-year-old model departed the popular BBC reality series – along with pro partner Vito Coppola – at the end of Sunday night’s (2 November) results show, after losing a dance-off to Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
Goldstein, the first person with Down’s syndrome to compete in the main series of Strictly, performed a tango to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”, while Sopal danced a rumba to “Stay” by Shakespears Sister.
A unanimous decision among the judges saw Goldstein voted off the show, though Head Judge Shirley Ballas noted that she had been “outstanding” throughout the series.
After their elimination, Coppola told Goldstein: “Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you, and you did really change my life so much. You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself ‘Please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life?’ And now you [have] arrived.”
He continued: “I've never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you're my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side.”
Viewers generally seemed to agree with the verdict, with many expressing sympathy for Goldstein.
“Definitely the right result in all honesty,” one person wrote. “Ellie should be so proud of all she has achieved on Strictly. She has done very well!”
“Well that was a very sweet moment. Everyone rallying around ellie after announcing she’s in the dance off. They proper care about each other,” commented another.
“Ellie’s handling this like an absolute trouper. had a moment of upset and got herself together and said ‘i’m grateful’ so proud of her,” another person wrote.
Goldstein herself spoke positively of the experience, saying: “I've enjoyed it so much! [Vito] is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you.”
Strictly continues on Saturday, 8 November at 6.25pm, with the results show on Sunday, 9 November at 7.10pm.
