Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Goldstein has reassured viewers who were left concerned she was upset after her first dance.

The model, who made her dancefloor debut on Saturday (27 September), previously told viewers her eyes get watery after a long day, insisting she enjoyed the experience of performing.

On Tuesday’s episode of companion series It Takes Two (30 September), Goldstein told host Fleur East she enjoyed herself, stating: “I wasn’t upset at all. I was absolutely fine.”

She said she had a great night performing a cha cha cha with her professional dancer partner Vito Coppola, with the pair receiving 17 points.

After the dance, many fans praised Goldstein’s dancing, but some expressed concern during the course of the episode that she had been left upset by her score or her experience on the night.

Goldstein could be seen being comforted in the background by sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and his dance partner Karen Hauer.

“Is Ellie okay? She looked a bit upset there,” one person asked, with another posting: “Please someone take her backstage and give her a brew and a hug. She’s so close to tears. It’s heartbreaking.”

Goldstein responded to the concern on social media, writing: “Thank you all so much for the incredible love and support! I’m over the moon that so many of you enjoyed watching me dance last night – I’m honestly having the time of my life. This really is a dream come true!

“Just a little note: sometimes my eyes get watery after a long day – I promise I’m not upset! I’m doing so well and feeling SO happy, and your concern truly means the world.”

( BBC )

Strictly is facing controversy for featuring two contestants with past dancing experience.

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies , who is a musical theatre star, was drafted in at the last minute to replace Dani Dyer who had to withdraw due to a fractured ankle.

Davies defended herself from backlash on It Takes Two, stating: “Ballroom and Latin are worlds apart from what I’ve experienced on a West End stage, you know”.

She said they were “completely different techniques”.

Elsewhere, Emmerdale star Lewis Cope also has dance experience, having performed in the West End production of Billy Elliot.

Former Lioness Karen Carney topped the leaderboard on Saturday night’s show. The points amassed by the celebrities will be rolled over for this weekend’s show, with the first elimination set to occur on Sunday (5 October).