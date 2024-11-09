✕ Close Amy Dowden’s future on Strictly Come Dancing revealed as BBC gives ‘sad’ update

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One for week eight, but professional dancer Amy Dowden will not be returning for the remainder of the series.

Dowden, who was partnered with JLS singer JB Gill, was replaced by Lauren Oakley, after the former was rushed to hospital, having fallen ill during a live show.

The Welsh dancer, 34, had returned to competing in the BBC show for its 20th anniversary series following cancer treatment.

Dowden clarified that her “insufficiency stress fracture” had “nothing to do with any previous health scares”.

Meanwhile, the series has been plagued by rumours that fan-favourite Johannes Radebe is set to quit, after several outlets reported that his schedule for 2025 would mean he would be too busy to participate.

He is billed to star in Kinky Boots: The Musical for the first half of the year while he works on a film adaptation of his life story.

Radebe hit back at the claims, writing “I’m not going anywhere!” in a post on Instagram.

Last week, Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin were eliminated as they lost out to Radebe and Montell Douglas after placing in the bottom two following a public vote. Despite scoring lowest on the leaderboard, Pete Wicks and Jowitz Przystal survived another week.

This week, the stars will perform to a variety of songs, and will feature two Couple’s Choice dances by Przystal and Wicks, and Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell.