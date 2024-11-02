Strictly leaderboard scores from week seven of the dance competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The remaining 10 couples on Strictly Come Dancing have received their scores from the judges after competing in the first ever Icons Week.

The show was filled with songs from legends of the music world including Whitney Houston, George Michael, Shirley Bassey, Madonna, The Beatles and KISS.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas, who were at the top of the leaderboard last week, danced a Samba to “Faith” by George Michael, while Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, who were joint top of the leaderboard with Borthwick, performed a Couple’s Choice to “What About Us” by P!nk.

Meanwhile, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell danced a Tango to “Rock and Roll All Nite” by KISS and Gladiators star Montell Douglas and Radebe performed a Waltz to “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Amy Dowden did not feature in Saturday night’s show after falling ill backstage during filming last week. Fellow pro dancer Lauren Oakley instead danced with Dowden’s partner, JLS star JB Gill, performing a pre-planned Couple’s Choice to a Bruno Mars Medley.

Pete Wicks and Jowita danced a Salsa to “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen with Sam Quek and Nikita performing an American Smooth to “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.

Sarah Hadland and Vito danced a Cha Cha to “Like a Prayer” by Madonna. Shayne Ward and Nancy performed a Quickstep to “Help!” by The Beatles.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz meanwhile danced a Couple’s Choice to “What About Us” by P!nk and Wynne Evans and Katya danced a Rumba to “This Is My Life” by Shirley Bassey.

The highest scores of the week went to Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec and JB Gill and his replacement partner Lauren Oakley, who stepped in for the ill Amy Dowden, with both couples scoring 39 points each. Propping up the leaderboard was Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał with 22 points.

Here’s week’s leaderboard in full with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley (Stepping in for Amy Dowden): 39

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 39

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 37

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 35

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu: 35

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas: 31

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones: 30

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin: 29

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 29

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał: 22