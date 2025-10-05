Strictly Come Dancing bookies reveal odds on who will leave the show first

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing is well underway and bookies have said Ross King is the celebrity contestant most likely to be eliminated in the first results show of the competition.

The 63-year-old This Morning star sits at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard after scoring just 10 points in week one of the competition and 15 points in week two.

Therefore, it looks likely that King could be headed for the first dreaded dance-off of the competition set to take place on Sunday (5 October).

According to bet365, King has odds of 8/11 to leave the BBC dance competition first, followed by the divisive internet personality Thomas Skinner, now on 11/4, and rugby player Chris Robshaw (4/1).

The first elimination of the series will be revealed during the results show on Sunday at 7.15pm, after the two couples with the least amounts of votes go head to head.

Shirley Ballas announced last week that the responsibility of holding the casting vote will now rotate among the judges week by week, with Motsi Mabuse given the responsibility for the first elimination.

King broke down in tears after performing a waltz to “Sunshine on Leith” by The Proclaimers with his dance partner Jowita Przystał this weekend.

Ross King and Jowita Przystał on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy )

The presenter told host Tess Daly that he sees himself as the “posted boy for older men that can’t dance that want to” and fought back tears as he added he hoped he’d inspired others to give it a try.

Earlier this week, King and Przystał took a trip to Loch Lomond in Scotland, with the presenter once again becoming emotional as he described himself as a “very proud Scottish person”.

The TV star is known for presenting ITV breakfast programmes, including Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, as the shows’ LA correspondent.

King is a four-time News Emmy winner and has hosted more than 30 TV series since he first made his debut on radio broadcasts aged 15.

On joining Strictly, he said: “Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: ‘You’ll never know till you give it a go!’”

You can see the full week two Strictly leaderboard results here.