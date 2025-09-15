Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newlywed Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Dani Dyer has shrugged off any fears about the show’s notorious curse ahead of her dancefloor debut.

The former Love Island star, 29, married West Ham captain and England footballer Jarrod Bowen in May.

Dyer, who is the daughter of actor Danny, started dating Bowen in 2021 and the couple share two-year-old twin daughters, Summer and Star.

Speaking ahead of her first appearance on the BBC dance competition, the reality star didn’t seem bothered by the spectre of Strictly’s so-called curse, which has seen several contestants end their relationships or marriages either during or soon after their stint on the show.

“I'm newly married and we're so good, know what I mean?” Dyer told the Daily Mail.

She went on to suggest that Bowen is more likely to be concerned about the prospect of being caught on camera in the audience while watching his wife perform.

open image in gallery Dani Dyer is among the stars taking part in the new series of ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

“He's such a shy person, Jarrod, so when he gets there and they put the camera on him…” she said.

Dyer admitted that she is “absolutely nervous” about her latest venture, describing Strictly as “one of the biggest shows I have done since Love Island”.

“For me, this is massive and I'm just going to try and pretend it's not live and enjoy it as much as possible,” she added.

The podcaster revealed that she also “can’t wait to feel a bit sexy” on the show after spending the last few years focusing on bringing up her young children.

open image in gallery The couple, centre, married in May ( Getty Images )

“I've been a mum, you know what I mean, I've been so deep in motherhood,” she said. “My eldest is four now and the sexy thing, I'm like, am I sexy?”

As well as her two children with Bowen, Dyer also has a four-year-old son, Santiago, from her previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence.

Dyer will be competing against the likes of ER actor Alex Kingston, reality star Vicky Pattison and broadcaster and former England footballer Karen Carney.

The new series will kick off on Saturday 20 September with the usual pre-recorded launch programme, which will see the new cohort of celebrities paired up with professional dance partners.

The first live show of the series will then air the following week.