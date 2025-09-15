Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Married Strictly star Dani Dyer brushes off concerns over show’s relationship curse

Reality star married her footballer partner in May

Katie Rosseinsky
Monday 15 September 2025 04:21 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Dani Dyer on joining Strictly Come Dancing

Newlywed Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Dani Dyer has shrugged off any fears about the show’s notorious curse ahead of her dancefloor debut.

The former Love Island star, 29, married West Ham captain and England footballer Jarrod Bowen in May.

Dyer, who is the daughter of actor Danny, started dating Bowen in 2021 and the couple share two-year-old twin daughters, Summer and Star.

Speaking ahead of her first appearance on the BBC dance competition, the reality star didn’t seem bothered by the spectre of Strictly’s so-called curse, which has seen several contestants end their relationships or marriages either during or soon after their stint on the show.

“I'm newly married and we're so good, know what I mean?” Dyer told the Daily Mail.

She went on to suggest that Bowen is more likely to be concerned about the prospect of being caught on camera in the audience while watching his wife perform.

Dani Dyer is among the stars taking part in the new series of ‘Strictly’
Dani Dyer is among the stars taking part in the new series of ‘Strictly’ (BBC)

“He's such a shy person, Jarrod, so when he gets there and they put the camera on him…” she said.

Dyer admitted that she is “absolutely nervous” about her latest venture, describing Strictly as “one of the biggest shows I have done since Love Island”.

“For me, this is massive and I'm just going to try and pretend it's not live and enjoy it as much as possible,” she added.

The podcaster revealed that she also “can’t wait to feel a bit sexy” on the show after spending the last few years focusing on bringing up her young children.

The couple, centre, married in May
The couple, centre, married in May (Getty Images)

“I've been a mum, you know what I mean, I've been so deep in motherhood,” she said. “My eldest is four now and the sexy thing, I'm like, am I sexy?”

As well as her two children with Bowen, Dyer also has a four-year-old son, Santiago, from her previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence.

Dyer will be competing against the likes of ER actor Alex Kingston, reality star Vicky Pattison and broadcaster and former England footballer Karen Carney.

The new series will kick off on Saturday 20 September with the usual pre-recorded launch programme, which will see the new cohort of celebrities paired up with professional dance partners.

The first live show of the series will then air the following week.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in