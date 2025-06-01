Dani Dyer marries West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen at intimate wedding ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer has married West Ham United and England footballer Jarrod Bowen at an outdoor ceremony.

Dyer is best known for winning the fourth season of the ITV reality dating show in 2018 with Jack Finchman and is the daughter of EastEnders and Rivals star Danny Dyer.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday, Dyer shared a photograph of the pair holding hands as they walked down the aisle with the caption, “The Bowen’s” hinting that she has either taken Bowen’s surname or switched to a double-barrel.

Dyer, 28, started dating the footballer in December 2021 confirming their relationship in an Instagram post.

The pair reportedly opted for a low-key wedding in the English countryside in front of just 50 people. Their nuptials were also said to have been Bridgerton-themed as Dyer is a big fan of the hit Netflix show.

Danny Dyer, 47, walked his daughter down the aisle and as a West Ham fan was full of praise for his son-in-law. Speaking to The Mirror he said: “He is amazing. I can’t wait to give her away. What a touch. But if he was to make a move on me before… I think I’m in love with him, slightly.”

Dyer’s Instagram post has since been flooded with warm messages from celebrities and footballers alike for the newlyweds.

Influencer Elle Swift wrote: “Congratulations lovely you look soooo beautiful!!!!!!”

EastEnders actor Lacey Turner said: “Beautiful. Congratulations.”

Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson wrote: “Congrats mate.” Elsewhere, Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham simply sent the happy couple three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the West Ham Instagram account said: “Congratulations to you both!”

In May 2023, Dyer gave birth to their twins, Summer and Star, and in July of last year, the couple announced the news of their engagement with an Instagram post captioned “us forever” alongside a ring emoji.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen hold their newborn twin daughters ( Instagram/Dani Dyer )

She also shares a child, Santiago – who she calls Santi, with her ex-Sammy Kimmence, who she dated before appearing on Love Island and after her split from Finchman.

Dyer later separated from Kimmence, who was jailed for three-and-a-half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

The reality star also appeared on Channel 4 entertainment programme Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her soap actor father.

In 2021, she made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver, Jeanette, who picked up her father’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.

She is set to feature in a new Sky TV series alongside her father as the pair invest in and run their own caravan park on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent – titled The Dyers’ Caravan Park.