Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced Dani Dyer will be on the 2025 series after she was “spotted” at the show’s studios.

With just weeks to go until the premiere of the BBC competition’s 22nd series, the professionals hoping to steer the next crop of celebrities to dance floor success arrived at Elstree studios for the first rehearsals on Sunday (27 July).

Another familiar face who was reportedly seen at the north-west London location on the same day was Dani Dyer. The former Love Island star and daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has been one of this year’s strongly rumoured contestants.

Writing on Reddit, one fan wrote on Monday (28 July): “My daughter’s a receptionist at Elstree and was super excited that she saw Dani Dyer at the studio yesterday. Something to do with Strictly??”

“I’ve heard her name floating around so that would be brill news,” one person replied, with another adding: “She is rumoured actually! I guess she will be on it, she’ll be good.”

Dani Dyer is stringly rumoured to be on ‘Strictly’ ( Getty Images )

Contestants are officially announced throughout August, with the series launching the first week of September. Stars, however, often arrive at the studios weeks before they’re announced for costume fittings. The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

The Sun first reported Dyer’s potential involvement, with a source stating: “Bosses are thrilled she’s agreed to take part and are ironing out her fee.

“She’s bubbly, down-to-earth and straight-talking and producers reckon she’ll make an ideal contestant – not to mention the bonus of having Jarrod and dad Danny in the audience supporting her.”

Seven months after Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the 2024 Glitterball trophy, the rumour mill surrounding the BBC’s popular dance show has been kicked into overdrive.

Other celebrities tipped to be on the line-up include Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon, who finished third on The X Factor in 2009.

Olympic athlete Mo Farah is also apparently due to compete alongside EastEnders actor Bovinder Sopal, known for her role as Suki Panesar and Stefan Dennis, best known as Neighbours’ Paul Robinson.