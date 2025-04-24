Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Dyer has opened up about why his wife, Joanne Mas, has total control of their finances after she drained their shared bank account and kicked him out of their family home in 2000.

The former Marching Powder star, 47, who met his partner at school when they were just 13, was quizzed on the ITV series, The Assembly, in which a group of autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled people interview celebrities – with no topic off limits.

One line of interrogation aimed at Dyer during his episode of the programme centred around his relationship, which has survived multiple breakups and cheating allegations throughout his career.

Mas – who was the breadwinner in their relationship as a financial advisor before Dyer achieved success in films including Human Traffic and The Football Factory – cut the actor off from their funds and evicted him from their home after she discovered he’d been unfaithful.

When asked by a group member called Chardonnay if he and his wife still have a shared bank account following the fallout from 25 years ago, Dyer revealed: “She controls everything now.”

He admitted: “Yes, she did kick me out because I was a p***k and she deserved better. Sometimes I would go out and get off my head, take drugs, and I wouldn’t come home for three days.

“I had issues,” Dyer admitted. “I never wanted the party to end. She had every right to throw me out.”

open image in gallery Danny Dyer revealed why his wife controls all their finances during an emotional interview on 'The Assembly' ( ITV )

Last year, the actor said he had put his wife “through a lot of s***” while speaking to Elizabeth Day about his life’s biggest failures.

“It f***ed my head up when I became really famous,” he said. “I didn’t quite know what to do with it and I suppose she stood by me for a lot of s*** and had to be very patient with me.

“And of course I do believe in the marriage vows and sickness and health and for better for worse. So it’s hard to stay in a relationship for that long with the press attention and with me being a p***k for many years, because I was, I hold my hands up, I lost the plot for many years.”

The actor continued: “I didn’t quite know who I was and I suppose she had to suffer all that on a national level. I love her with all my heart. You know, she challenges me every day. She’s kept me very grounded. I’ll tell you that now.”

open image in gallery Dyer and his wife Joanne Mas have been together since they were 13 years old ( Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images )

Elsewhere in The Assembly, Dyer said that therapy had helped him throughout his career.

Even after his acting career took off, and he was earning money through his work, the actor “still wasn’t happy” because “every strong male role model I had either left me or died”.

“My dad left when I was nine. Then I got really close to my grandad but he got cancer and died within six months,” he said.

“Then I got close to a very famous playwright called Harold Pinter, who was somebody who took me under his wing and I loved him very much, and then he got cancer and he died.”

open image in gallery Dyer admitted his wife was right to kick him out after she discovered him cheating in 2000 ( Getty Images )

The actor revealed that he developed damaging coping strategies to cope with this grief.

“Whenever I got close to somebody who I loved and I looked up to I’d press the ‘f*** it’ button before they could die,” he admitted.

“I thought ‘I’ll beat you to it’ which is a weird way of thinking. I needed to learn some tools, so [therapy] was good for me.”

The Assembly airs on Saturday at 10:05pm on ITV and ITVX.