Strictly Come Dancing latest: Pete Wicks in action again after controversial survival
Week 11 will see the remaining six contestants dance in ‘Musicals Week’ to make it through to the next round
Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this Saturday evening, at 7:05 pm for week 11 of the competition, with only six contestants and their partners remaining.
Last week, EastEnders actor, Jamie Borthwick and his dance partner became the latest celebrity to be eliminated, after judges voted to save Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe, after they again found themselves in the dance off.
This came amid controversy as The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks managed to survive the public vote, despite receiving the lowest score from the judges. The 36-year-old TV personality has since claimed that he has received death threats for surviving in the competition this long.
This week’s theme is “Musicals” with the couples performing routines inspired by some of the other best-loved musicals from across the decades, including Mary Poppins, West Side Story, Wicked and The Color Purple.
The professionals, meanwhile, will open the show with a number from Little Shop of Horrors.
The remaining contestants are Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Montell Douglas, Pete Wicks, Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri.
Another celebrity will leave the competition on Sunday (1 December) night’s results show, which airs on BBC One at 7.20pm.
Follow up the updates below.
The songs and dances that the remaining celebrities and their partners will be performing in “Musicals Week” have been confirmed for tonight’s show.
They are as follows:
- Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell – Quickstep to “You’re The Top” from Anything Goes
- JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins
- Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe – Rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple
- Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał – Waltz to “Somewhere” from West Side Story
- Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola – Charleston to “Popular” from Wicked
- Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec – Argentine Tango to “Ex-Wives” from SIX
Strictly viewers slam ‘absolute joke’ elimination: ‘How did that man get through?’
Strictly fans have argued that The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks should have ended up in the dance-off over Montell Douglas or Jamie Borthwick.
“Ain’t no way Jamie deserved to be in the bottom this week, he was absolutely brilliant,” one viewer said. “Sometimes the British public get it SO wrong and this is one of those times.”
”What?! Pete is safe and Montell and Jamie in the dance-off. Absolute joke!” another fan said.
”Gonna need Pete fans to put the phone down cause WHY is Montell in the dance-off twice in a row and that man gets through???” one fan raged.
Strictly viewers slam ‘absolute joke’ elimination: ‘How did that man get through?’
‘Sometimes the British public get it SO wrong,’ one viewer raged
