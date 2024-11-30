Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard scores from week 11 of the competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing week 10 saw the six remaining celebrities compete in “Musicals Week,” following last week’s Samba-thon, which resulted in Jamie Borthwick being eliminated.

“Musicals Week” saw the six couples perform a variety of routines to famous tunes from stage musicals, while the professional dancers opened the show with a number from Little Shop of Horrors.

The performances saw Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell dance a Quickstep to You’re The Top” from Anything Goes, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley dance a Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins.

Meanwhile, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe performed a Rumba to “I’m Here” from The Color Purple and Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał danced a Waltz to “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

Elsewhere, actor Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola danced a Charleston to “Popular” from Wicked and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec performed an Argentine Tango to “Ex-Wives” from SIX.

Things kicked off with Sarah and Vito who scored 38 for their Charleston, which included two tens from the judges. Montell and Johannes then scored 32 for their Rumba.

The impressive Tasha and Aljaž were up next and also scored 38, including two more tens, for their Argentine Tango. Arguably the most popular performance of the night, with viewers, was Chris McCausland’s Quickstep, which only scored 32 from the judges.

The show was rounded off by Pete and Jowita’s Waltz, which earned the lowest score of the night, with just 26, including a 5 from Craig Revel Horwood.

The best was saved until last as JB Gill and Lauren Oakley and Lauren Oakley, whose Viennese Waltz to “Let’s Go Fly A Kite” from Mary Poppins blew the judges away, scoring a whopping 39.

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Here’s week’s leaderboard in full with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec: 9 + 10 + 9 + 10 = 38

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 9 + 9 +10 + 10 = 38

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe: 7 + 8 + 8 + 9 = 32

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell: 7 + 8 + 8 + 9 = 32

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał: 5 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 26