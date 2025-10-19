Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired rugby player Chris Robshaw has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, making him the third contestant to be voted off the BBC ballroom show.

Robshaw, a former England rugby union captain, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova exited the competition after a tense dance-off against

Both couples performed their routines from Saturday night’s show, with Robshaw and Bychkova dancing a Salsa to “Maria” by Ricky Martin and Sopal and Caillon performing a Paso Doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas both voted to save Robshaw and Bychkova, but Craig Revel Horwood, the judge with this week’s deciding vote, chose to save Sopal and Caillon alongside judge Motsi Mabuse, meaning it was Robshaw who would leave the competition.

Summing up his time on Strictly, Robshaw told host Tess Daly that the show had given him a boost in confidence.

“For me, coming onto this journey, I had no confidence. To be told I had world class qualities on the dancefloor today, even though we have to go home, that’s amazing to hear so thank you very much. It’s given me such confidence,” he said.

“To my partner Nadiya, I’m sorry. But it’s been an amazing journey, she’s been a brilliant teacher, I’ve developed so much, and it’s been a great ride – so thank you.”

Bychkova praised her celebrity counterpart, saying: “Sometimes on this show you win by getting a glitterball, but I feel this year I won just getting you as my partner.”

open image in gallery Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon found themselves in the dance off again, against Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova ( Guy Levy )

The couple had received a score of 24 for their Salsa during Saturday night’s live show, placing them second to last on the leaderboard. While the score was low, judges had praised Robshaw for his improvement throughout the series, while Ballas told Robshaw his “lifts were champion level” and Du Beke called it his “best dance so far”.

Robshaw follows in the footsteps of TV star Ross King – best known from Lorraine and Good Morning Britain – who was eliminated from last week’s competition, and divisive internet personality Thomas Skinner, who was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 2025 series.

open image in gallery Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova were the third couple to leave the 2025 edition of ‘Strictly’ ( Guy Levy )

Saturday night’s show saw ER star Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe topping the leaderboard with their rumba to “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman. The routine received high praise from Ballas, who gave the routine a standing ovation – and even arose from her chair to hug Kingston. The pair scored 36 out of a possible 40, with Ballas awarding the second 10 paddle of the series. Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and professional partner Katya Jones were two points behind, scoring 34, for their foxtrot to “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole.

Model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola also wowed judges with their couple’s choice routine to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, a celebration of Goldstein herself and her groundbreaking achievements in her life so far. The couple were awarded 31 points, with Du Beke calling Goldstein “amazing”, while Revel Horwood said: “OMG darling, don’t let your energy move ahead of the beat but what a display of self-expression”.

The remaining 12 couples will return to the dance floor for Icons Week on Saturday 25 October, which will see each celebrity perform as a musical icon.