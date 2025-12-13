Strictly Come Dancing live: New frontrunner emerges to win Glitterball trophy as bookies reveal odds
All the live updates from semi-final of BBC dancing competition
Strictly Come Dancing has reached its penultimate week and Amber Davies, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke and Karen Carney are set to take to the dance floor to fight for their space in the 2025 final of the BBC competition.
The four remaining celebrities will perform two new routines following last week’s elimination of former Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones after they were beaten in a tense dance off by Love Island star Davies.
Sopal and Julian Caillon will perform a Waltz to “At This Moment” by Michael Bublé and a Salsa to “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You / Get on Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan. Meanwhile, Clarke and Alexis Warr will debut a Charleston to “We No Speak Americano” by Yolanda Be Cool as well as a Samba to “Volare” by Gipsy Kings.
Elsewhere, former Lioness Carney and Carlos Gu will Salsa to “Turn the Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson and Waltz to One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston. Plus, Davies and Nikita Kuzmin will perform their Couple's Choice routine to “Fly Me to the Moon” by Raye and Tango to “Higher” by Michael Bublé.
As well as the remaining couple’s routines, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and the London boyband Five will perform in what’s promised to be a packed semi-final show before Strictly concludes on 21 December.
Although Carney was previously tipped by bookies to lift the Glitterball trophy, the footballer has now been overtaken by YouTuber Clarke, who has emerged as the new frontrunner with odds of 5/6. But it’s still all to play for.
Follow along below for all the live updates
What time is Strictly on tonight?
Tonight’s semi-final kicks off at 6.35pm and the remaining couples must dance twice to secure a place in the grand final.
Tomorrow’s results show will air at 7.45pm.
Shirley Ballas breaks silence on Johannes Radebe rumoured exit
Nikita Kuzmin surprises fans as he reveals his sister's reality TV past
Ahead of tonight’s semi-final, Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin has surprised fans of the show with his sister’s reality TV past.
Anastasia, the star’s older sibling, who is also a pro dancer, has appeared on the Italian version of the BBC Dance Competition since 2012.
But the 32-year-old also took part in the Italian edition of Race Across the World and went on to win the reality travel show over a decade ago.
'Seeing her travel through India has inspired me to go there 10 years years later, which is still up to today the favorite solo travel trip I've ever done,” Kuzmin said.
Sweet!
Bookies name George Clarke as shock frontrunner of the competition
Although Karen Carney was previously tipped by bookies to lift the Glitterball trophy, the footballer has now been overtaken by YouTuber George Clarke, who has emerged as the new frontrunner with odds of 5/6.
Carney, Meanwhile is in second place at 11/10, with Sopal in third position with odds of 20/1. This shift in the bookmakers' predictions suggests that Love Island star Amber Davies, who was in the dance-off last week, will have to graft to reach the final. But it’s still all to play for.
Read more about George Clarke below:
George Clarke: Influencer swapping YouTube for the dancefloor on Strictly
BBC's 10-person shortlist for Claudia and Tess's replacement 'leaked' by insider
Bradley Walsh, Alex Jones, and Alan Carr are rumoured to be in the running to take over Claudia and Tess’s roles as Strictly Come Dancing presenters.
An insider reportedly claimed that there’s a shortlist of 10 stars who’re being considered by BBC bosses.
Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, Rob Rinder, Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond, and Angela Scanlon have also allegedly secured spots.
"They will go to a studio and be put into different pairs to see who works together best. It could be two mix. They will ultimately choose whoever has the best chemistry in each partnership,” the source told The Sun.
The BBC has declined to comment on the claims.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments