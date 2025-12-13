Strictly's Amber Davies Breaks Silence On Lewis Cope Elimination Backlash

Strictly Come Dancing has reached its penultimate week and Amber Davies, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke and Karen Carney are set to take to the dance floor to fight for their space in the 2025 final of the BBC competition.

The four remaining celebrities will perform two new routines following last week’s elimination of former Emmerdale star Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones after they were beaten in a tense dance off by Love Island star Davies.

Sopal and Julian Caillon will perform a Waltz to “At This Moment” by Michael Bublé and a Salsa to “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You / Get on Your Feet” by Gloria Estefan. Meanwhile, Clarke and Alexis Warr will debut a Charleston to “We No Speak Americano” by Yolanda Be Cool as well as a Samba to “Volare” by Gipsy Kings.

Elsewhere, former Lioness Carney and Carlos Gu will Salsa to “Turn the Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson and Waltz to One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston. Plus, Davies and Nikita Kuzmin will perform their Couple's Choice routine to “Fly Me to the Moon” by Raye and Tango to “Higher” by Michael Bublé.

As well as the remaining couple’s routines, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and the London boyband Five will perform in what’s promised to be a packed semi-final show before Strictly concludes on 21 December.

Although Carney was previously tipped by bookies to lift the Glitterball trophy, the footballer has now been overtaken by YouTuber Clarke, who has emerged as the new frontrunner with odds of 5/6. But it’s still all to play for.

Follow along below for all the live updates